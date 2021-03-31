Mackie Launches Season Two ‘Ins & Outs’ Podcast

If you’re a Mackie gear fanatic, or just a fan of inside stories on sound and recording tips from industry veterans, Mackie just launched the second season of The Ins & Outs podcast.

Season 1 featured Mackie host Jamie Hernandez interviewing Noah Guthrie, Sanjay, Trizzy Track and Matt Farris on their creative process, recording and more.

Season 2 premiered last week with a left of center conversation with Rob Paulsen. A voice character actor, Paulsen tells stories of working on the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, voicing Carl Wheezer on Jimmy Neutron and Yakko, Pinky, and Dr. Otto von Scratchansniff on Animaniacs.

Mackie “Ins & Outs” podcast Season 2 premiere

Every episode of Season 2 features a giveaway – those who tune in on YouTube can enter a drawing to win great Mackie gear by commenting the timestamp in which they spotted Mackie’s famed Running Man logo on-screen.

You can listen to Mackie’s ‘The Ins & Outs’ podcast on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube any time.

