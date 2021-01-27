Mackie unveils their all-new SRT series Professional Powered Loudspeakers, which are available in three different main speaker configurations, plus an optional subwoofer.

Designed for and tested by working musicians, the new line is the result of the Mackie team revisiting their pro series. Each speaker boasts 1600W across the entire line: SRT210 (10”), SRT212 (12”), and SRT215 (15’). The line also includes an 18-inch 1600W professional powered loudspeaker, the SR18S. All models in the new line feature complete wireless control via Mackie’s SRT Connect™ App.

The all-new Mackie SRT Series

Key features across the line include Mackie’s signature Built-Like-A-Tank™ construction, featuring rugged molded cabinets and tough steel, which ensures that these speakers are made to last, even when touring. The SRT line includes sophisticated features like Advanced Impulse DSP™, input overload protection, and wireless streaming and control.

Here’s the scoop on the specs, straight from Mackie’s announcement:

Product Details

The SRT210 10” 1600W Professional Powered Loudspeaker features Advanced Impulse™ DSP (proprietary acoustic tuning), powerful amplifiers that deliver crystal clear sound with balanced distribution and up to 128 dB, and ultra-versatile SRT Mix Control™ built-in four-channel mixer with full-color display. Users will enjoy easy setup, incredible sound, and unbeatable reliability plus total wireless control of up to two SRT series loudspeakers via the SRT Connect™ app available for iOS and Android®.

● US MAP: $499

Mackie SRT212 Loudspeaker

The SRT212 12” 1600W Professional Powered Loudspeaker features all standout items in SRT210, upping the sound pressure level to 132dB.

● US MAP: $599

Mackie SRT212 rear view

The SRT215 15” 1600W Professional Powered Loudspeaker features all standout items in SRT210, upping the sound pressure level to 133dB.

● US MAP: $699

The SR18S 18” 1600W Professional Powered Subwoofer is designed to deliver incredible sound and unbeatable reliability. This product adds powerful low end bass frequency and grants a massive increase in efficiency and output for musicians’ whole systems, making it a perfect complement to existing setups. It’s also easy to dial in with an adjustable crossover, versatile I/O, and unique voicing modes. This subwoofer features 133dB output and an impressive frequency response range from 33Hz-200Hz.

● US MAP: $799

For more information about Mackie’s new SRT Series loudspeakers, please visit Mackie.com/srt