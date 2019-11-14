New York roots-rock band Mail the Horse will release their new self-titled album next Friday (November 22). Ahead of the record, the group – Michael “Hess” Hesslein (guitar, keys), Mike “Donny” Amidon (guitar), Brendan Smith (bass), Chris May (pedal steel) and Andrew Joseph Weaver (drums) – drop their new song “Purple Yellow Shade,” premiering today on American Songwriter.

Galloping percussion and guitar wash up to meet Amidon’s head-pounding lyrics and the struggle to balance music-making and mundane, everyday life. “Any artist probably goes through a period, if not a constant dilemma, of juggling time between their craft and everyday life obligations — especially those who work day/night jobs and are not making any significant income from their work,” said Amidon.

“I feel everyone in the band has this struggle. History has shown that great artists are never satisfied and always chasing the never ending rainbow in their minds. No matter how successful or recognized, there is always a desire to improve,” he continued. “I certainly do not consider myself a ‘great artist’ by any stretch of the imagination, but I always struggle to juggle whatever job I may be working at the time with finding the energy and free time to write, record, learn new songs and practice.”

In writing “Purple Yellow Shade,” Amidon was having a particularly difficult time holding it all together. “I think I was being very hard on myself and holding myself to high standards while trying to fulfill every obligation or request from other people on a daily basis. ‘Purple Yellow Shade’ isn’t a place; it’s a state of mind. It just had a good ring to it, I guess,” he said.

Amidon drew significant inspiration from Geoff Emerick’s book “Here, There and Everywhere: My Life Recording the Music of the Beatles,” the Beatles catalog, at large, and the song “Harper Valley P.T.A.” (by Jeannie C. Riley). Such influences culminate on the band’s new album and showcases a widening musical scope. “I definitely heard a lot of interplay between parts and instruments weaving in and out, so we tried to incorporate that aspect to give it a more non-traditional arrangement over a straight forward country song feel,” he said.

Mail the Horse are slated to perform an album release show tomorrow night (November 15) at Union Pool in Brooklyn.

Listen to “Purple Yellow Shade” below: