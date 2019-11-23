Marc Broussard Has New Album, Book, New Year’s Eve Show

The acclaimed Marc Broussard is making a trio of announcements to close November, if not his 2020, as he released a new album, debuted as an author, and lined up his New Year’s Eve show.

﻿“This collection is another installment in what I hope ends up as the defining characteristic of my career,” he told American Songwriter. “I believe so strongly in being able to use music to affect change that I look forward to these SOS albums as much or more than I do my original records.

“My children have been such a tremendous source of joy and inspiration throughout the years that it’s only natural we’d partner with a children’s charity at some point. I only hope that this record and the many more to come can make some small contribution in the fight to end suffering anywhere and everywhere it can be found.”

Broussard released his new studio album A Lullaby Collection SOS III, and book, I Love You For You. Both were created to educate and inspire younger audiences. The new album finds Broussard re-imagining a series of classics — songs such as “Danny Boy,” “What a Wonderful World” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” plus two original compositions, “Bedtime” and “Gavin’s Song.”

Although geared to younger ears, Broussard’s soulful signature sound, and sweeping orchestration offer a universal appeal for listeners of all ages.

A Lullaby Collection SOS III is culled from iconic songs Broussard always felt an attachment to. “The initial intention of the SOS series was to share the music that had shaped my life with my younger fans, while being faithful to the spirit of the originals,” Broussard said. “The second album, SOS II: Soul on a Mission, took on a new meaning. I feel that it’s important to use whatever privilege society says I have to help reshape the world around me into something a little more equitable.”

A Lullaby Collection SOS III is Broussard’s third charitable album in his independently released SOS (“Save Our Soul”) series. His first, SOS: Save our Soul, was a collection of R&B classics. The second, SOS II: Soul on a Mission, delved further into the vaults of R&B, soul and rock (released in 2016). Broussard donated 50% of the profits from these albums to City of Refuge, an organization that seeks to lead individuals and families on a journey to self-sufficiency.

Coinciding with the release of his new album, Broussard is making his debut as an author with I Love You For You, a children’s book about inclusion, affirmation and appreciation for the special traits that make each one of us unique.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of both the album and the book will be donated to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. As a Louisiana native, this hospital holds a special place in Broussard’s heart. Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is Louisiana’s fastest growing children’s hospital treating more than 100,000 patients annually from across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. For more information, visit https://ololchildrens.org/

He also announced a return to the City Winery in Nashville with two special New Year’s Eve shows on Tuesday, December 31st. Early show begins at 7:00pm and late show at 11:00pm. Click here for tickets and more information.