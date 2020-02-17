Congratulations to all our March/April 2020 Lyric Contest winners! CLICK HERE to enter the May/June contest, deadline March 15 @ 11:59 PM CST.

1st Place

“Aphrodite Wire and Wood”

By Joe Black

Old pictures full of long hair and longing

Spindly legs and dark tanned skin

Not concerned ‘bout right or wronging

Just sea and sand and jumping in

6 strings they cut your fingers

But open up a world of good

A brothers’ bond that grows and lingers

Aphrodite, wire and wood

Aphrodite, wire and wood

The days were long and filled with singing

Circle sitting, seeking shade

Our hearts were full, our ears were ringing

Like kings and queens, we had it made

And late at night we played together

‘Round campfires crackling like they should

Pass the wine skin made from leather

Aphrodite, wire and wood

Aphrodite, wire and wood

So young, so fresh so eager

We want to please and to be fed

Our provisions, small and meager

But no empty plates or empty beds

Time moves fast, it keeps me guessing

I wouldn’t change things if I could

I give thanks for all the blessing

Aphrodite, wire and wood

Aphrodite, wire and wood

Aphrodite, wire and wood

2nd place

“Be Kind”

By Mark Porter

Sometimes my mind will slip back to

The days when I was young

When life was full of innocence

And happy days of fun

When darker days would come around

And sunny skies turned gray

My Daddy always seemed to know

Exactly what to say

(Chorus)

Be kind to those with hardened hearts with trouble on their tongues

Be kind to people, short or tall, from older ones to young

Be kind to people full of life and those with bothered minds

The only thing that never fails, is always being kind

One day my daughter came to me

With teardrops in her eyes

The friend she thought could do no wrong

Had spread some vicious lies

I pulled her close and hugged her tight

And wiped the tears she shed

My Daddy’s words came back to me

And this is what I said

(Chorus)

Be kind to those with hardened hearts with trouble on their tongues

Be kind to people, short or tall, from older ones to young

Be kind to people full of life and those with bothered minds

The only thing that never fails, is always being kind

As life moved on and blessings flowed

I reaped the seeds I’d sown

My daughter’s family blessed me with

Three grandkids of my own

One day while playing tug-o-war

My grandkids tempers flared

My smile was wide when I overheard

The message their mother shared

(Chorus)

Be kind to those with hardened hearts with trouble on their tongues

Be kind to people, short or tall, from older ones to young

Be kind to people full of life and those with bothered minds

The only thing that never fails, is always being kind

3rd Place

“Good Morning, Texas”

By Gary Best

I came back to Houston in a stolen GTO

Changed my shirt and washed my hair but I smelled like New Mexico

Last night i was runnin from the cops in Santa Fe

Good morning Texas, vaya con dios La

Ducked into a barroom and got my bearings back

Met up with a stranger and drank ‘til we lost track

We talked of true love and how we got away

Good morning Texas, vaya con dios LA

(Bridge)

Life was flyin’ by my head

I saw Sarah in my bed

Every night along the way

Good morning Texas, vaya con dios LA

I ran to California when i was only twenty-three

Never robbed that liquor store but the law did not agree

They had their reasons to believe I should pay

Good morning texas, vaya con dios LA

I’d walk from here to Dallas just to smell the Texas air

Wash my feet in red, red mud, feel Mariya through my hair

I’d rather die here than live in Cali-forn-i-a

Good morning texas, vaya con dios LA

ya ya ya ya ya

ya ya ya ya ya

ya ya ya ya ya

Good morning Texas, vaya con dios LA

4th Place

“Sing Me Back to You”

By Richard Ugland

My father was a Navy man who served out on the sea

Whenever he was home, he taught new songs to me

Duty always called him. I knew he couldn’t stay

Humming as he packed his bag, he’d turn to me and say

When I’m far away, sing me back to you

Open up your heart, let the music through

I’m as close to you as breathing, you know my love is true

When I’m far away, sing me back to you

Times at home were special when Dad played his guitar

Whether round a campfire or years later in some bar

When I had my own kid, he’d show her how to play

And when it was his time to leave, he’d turn to her and say

(Chorus)

His days at sea are ended. Now he’s in another space

He’s quiet when I visit. Some days he knows my face

If I talk, he may not listen, but he smiles each time I sing

The songs we sang together–oh the mem’ries that can bring

Sing me back to you, oh, sing me back to you

Open up your heart, let the music through

I’m as close to you as breathing. Your know my love is true

When I’m far away, sing me back to you

(Bridge)

So I sing and he is near me

I can hear his harmony

The music opens memories

And brings him back to me

Sing me back to you, oh, sing me back to you

Open up your heart, let the music through

I’m as close to you as breathing. Your memories are true

Sing me, oh, sing me, sing me back to you

Oh sing me back to you

Honorable Mention

“Out Of My Town”

By Kaylin Roberson

“The Best Things In Life”

By Robin Embry

“That Man”

By Taylor Lightcap

“Empty Nest”

By Jeremy Eisler

“The Gospel According To Whiskey”

By Maxine Wallace

“The Opry Ain’t The Opry Anymore”

By Carmen Abner

“Ramblin’ Soul”

By Rachel Laven

“The Sunset”

By Catherine Bush

“One Good Fall”

By Donald Garcia

“The Little Things”

By Carin Fradin

Corrections & Retractions

(1) We listed the incorrect song title for 4th Place in the Jan/Feb 2020 print issue. The correct title is “Patty’s Diner” by Harry D’Agostino. The lyrics printed are correctly.

(2) In the Sept/Oct 2019 issue, we credited “Sara Beth” with the honorable mention for “Firefly.” The entry actually belongs to Sara Beth Go. (Sara Beth is a different artist!)

