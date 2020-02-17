Congratulations to all our March/April 2020 Lyric Contest winners! CLICK HERE to enter the May/June contest, deadline March 15 @ 11:59 PM CST.
1st Place
“Aphrodite Wire and Wood”
By Joe Black
Old pictures full of long hair and longing
Spindly legs and dark tanned skin
Not concerned ‘bout right or wronging
Just sea and sand and jumping in
6 strings they cut your fingers
But open up a world of good
A brothers’ bond that grows and lingers
Aphrodite, wire and wood
Aphrodite, wire and wood
The days were long and filled with singing
Circle sitting, seeking shade
Our hearts were full, our ears were ringing
Like kings and queens, we had it made
And late at night we played together
‘Round campfires crackling like they should
Pass the wine skin made from leather
Aphrodite, wire and wood
Aphrodite, wire and wood
So young, so fresh so eager
We want to please and to be fed
Our provisions, small and meager
But no empty plates or empty beds
Time moves fast, it keeps me guessing
I wouldn’t change things if I could
I give thanks for all the blessing
Aphrodite, wire and wood
Aphrodite, wire and wood
Aphrodite, wire and wood
2nd place
“Be Kind”
By Mark Porter
Sometimes my mind will slip back to
The days when I was young
When life was full of innocence
And happy days of fun
When darker days would come around
And sunny skies turned gray
My Daddy always seemed to know
Exactly what to say
(Chorus)
Be kind to those with hardened hearts with trouble on their tongues
Be kind to people, short or tall, from older ones to young
Be kind to people full of life and those with bothered minds
The only thing that never fails, is always being kind
One day my daughter came to me
With teardrops in her eyes
The friend she thought could do no wrong
Had spread some vicious lies
I pulled her close and hugged her tight
And wiped the tears she shed
My Daddy’s words came back to me
And this is what I said
(Chorus)
Be kind to those with hardened hearts with trouble on their tongues
Be kind to people, short or tall, from older ones to young
Be kind to people full of life and those with bothered minds
The only thing that never fails, is always being kind
As life moved on and blessings flowed
I reaped the seeds I’d sown
My daughter’s family blessed me with
Three grandkids of my own
One day while playing tug-o-war
My grandkids tempers flared
My smile was wide when I overheard
The message their mother shared
(Chorus)
Be kind to those with hardened hearts with trouble on their tongues
Be kind to people, short or tall, from older ones to young
Be kind to people full of life and those with bothered minds
The only thing that never fails, is always being kind
3rd Place
“Good Morning, Texas”
By Gary Best
I came back to Houston in a stolen GTO
Changed my shirt and washed my hair but I smelled like New Mexico
Last night i was runnin from the cops in Santa Fe
Good morning Texas, vaya con dios La
Ducked into a barroom and got my bearings back
Met up with a stranger and drank ‘til we lost track
We talked of true love and how we got away
Good morning Texas, vaya con dios LA
(Bridge)
Life was flyin’ by my head
I saw Sarah in my bed
Every night along the way
Good morning Texas, vaya con dios LA
I ran to California when i was only twenty-three
Never robbed that liquor store but the law did not agree
They had their reasons to believe I should pay
Good morning texas, vaya con dios LA
I’d walk from here to Dallas just to smell the Texas air
Wash my feet in red, red mud, feel Mariya through my hair
I’d rather die here than live in Cali-forn-i-a
Good morning texas, vaya con dios LA
ya ya ya ya ya
ya ya ya ya ya
ya ya ya ya ya
Good morning Texas, vaya con dios LA
4th Place
“Sing Me Back to You”
By Richard Ugland
My father was a Navy man who served out on the sea
Whenever he was home, he taught new songs to me
Duty always called him. I knew he couldn’t stay
Humming as he packed his bag, he’d turn to me and say
When I’m far away, sing me back to you
Open up your heart, let the music through
I’m as close to you as breathing, you know my love is true
When I’m far away, sing me back to you
Times at home were special when Dad played his guitar
Whether round a campfire or years later in some bar
When I had my own kid, he’d show her how to play
And when it was his time to leave, he’d turn to her and say
(Chorus)
His days at sea are ended. Now he’s in another space
He’s quiet when I visit. Some days he knows my face
If I talk, he may not listen, but he smiles each time I sing
The songs we sang together–oh the mem’ries that can bring
Sing me back to you, oh, sing me back to you
Open up your heart, let the music through
I’m as close to you as breathing. Your know my love is true
When I’m far away, sing me back to you
(Bridge)
So I sing and he is near me
I can hear his harmony
The music opens memories
And brings him back to me
Sing me back to you, oh, sing me back to you
Open up your heart, let the music through
I’m as close to you as breathing. Your memories are true
Sing me, oh, sing me, sing me back to you
Oh sing me back to you
Honorable Mention
“Out Of My Town”
By Kaylin Roberson
“The Best Things In Life”
By Robin Embry
“That Man”
By Taylor Lightcap
“Empty Nest”
By Jeremy Eisler
“The Gospel According To Whiskey”
By Maxine Wallace
“The Opry Ain’t The Opry Anymore”
By Carmen Abner
“Ramblin’ Soul”
By Rachel Laven
“The Sunset”
By Catherine Bush
“One Good Fall”
By Donald Garcia
“The Little Things”
By Carin Fradin
Corrections & Retractions
(1) We listed the incorrect song title for 4th Place in the Jan/Feb 2020 print issue. The correct title is “Patty’s Diner” by Harry D’Agostino. The lyrics printed are correctly.
(2) In the Sept/Oct 2019 issue, we credited “Sara Beth” with the honorable mention for “Firefly.” The entry actually belongs to Sara Beth Go. (Sara Beth is a different artist!)