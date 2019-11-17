Earlier this week, Marcus King shared a new video for single “The Well,” from his Dan Auerbach produced, genre-bending debut solo record, El Dorado – due Jan 17, 2020 on Fantasy Records.

The video showcases the cathartic influence of rock n’ roll as Marcus King leads an enraptured congregation to redemption with an invigorating performance. Directed by Reid Long (Eric Church, The Black Keys, Brothers Osbourne), the video premiered by Relix Magazine who stated, “King continues to funnel his collected experience into a growing catalog of astoundingly mature songs, expressed through his preternaturally earthy voice and razor-sharp electric-guitar chops, both of which seemed fully formed even before the frontman exited his teenage years.”

Discussing the video with Relix Magazine, Marcus explained, “”The Well” captures the spirit of a gospel revival, the feeling of community, and the fellowship of us all coming together to feel something powerful.”El Dorado is a contemporary exploration of southern R&B, country-soul, classic rock and blues, where subtle acoustics and pedal steel shine bright alongside raucous electric guitars and blistering solos.

Marking a new sonic direction and with King’s remarkable voice taking center stage, El Dorado is set to further establish King as one of the most soulful voices of his generation. The highly anticipated album and preview single “The Well” is one of his most successful releases to date, already receiving widespread radio support (#1 on AAA radio chart week of release) and critical acclaim from tastemakers Rolling Stone Magazine who premiered the single, alongside support from Vulture, Entertainment Weekly, Paste and many more.

At 23 years old, Marcus King has established himself as an enthralling world class live music talent. He recently embarked on a 70+ date world tour, with The Marcus King Band. One of the hardest working bands in the world today, they performed over 140 shows in the last calendar year alone. King has also found the time to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, make his debut at The Grand Ole Opry, performed with Chris Stapleton on his US arena tour as well as curated his own hometown festival – The Marcus King Band Family Reunion.

El Dorado was recorded at Easy Eye Sound, the songs were written by Marcus King and Dan Auerbach along with famed writers, Paul Overstreet, Ronnie Bowman and Pat McLaughlin and performed by legendary studio musicians who have worked with iconic artists from Elvis Presley to Bobby Womack. King and Auerbach co-wrote twelve songs for El Dorado in only three days.

On working with Marcus, Dan stated, “Marcus is known by so many as a phenom guitar player, and rightfully so. He’s regularly the best player in the room, hands down. I was equally blown away by the way he can sing – so effortless, so soulful, straight from the heart.”

Playing professionally since he was eleven years old and discovered in his teens after a video of him performing at Norman’s Rare Guitars went viral, Marcus King is a fourth-generation musician who followed in his family’s footsteps. His grandfather was a country guitarist, and his father continues to perform live. King has overcome challenges with mental health and loss to become a guitar phenomenon at 23 and with El Dorado is poised for a major breakthrough as one of the most talented young artists in music today.

El Dorado will be released on his label Fantasy Records in association with Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound. Available to pre-order now. Please visit: https://mk.lnk.to/eldorado