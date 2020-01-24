Mark Ronson, who has famously written great songs with a great range of powerful artists (Amy Winehouse, Christina Aguilera, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and beyond), said each collaboration is a different dynamic.



“Sometimes I have to bring a lot – maybe the whole melody, or a full lyric. Other times I don’t have to do much, I just make suggestions.”



Often those suggestions are really smart ones, such as the time he was walking with Amy Winehouse, Just for fun, she started singing, “My baby wants me to go to rehab, but I said no, no, no…” His suggestion was to wrote that song. She laughed, thinking he was joking. He wasn’t. They went back to the studio, wrote the song and made the record in one night.



With Gaga, he said, it was different. For their song “Shallow,” co-written with Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyat for A Star Is Born as a duet for Gaga and her co-star Bradley Cooper,

he let Gaga steer the way, while he offered only some gentle, but important, suggestions.



“Working with Gaga,” said Ronson, “is like getting strapped into the space station. You put on the headphones, and you’re off on a journey. Sometimes it’s like a maze I help her navigate through, careful not to pollute the emotion. Mostly, it’s like working with a great master chef, and I’m a sous chef. She’s making this giant wonderful stew, and I’m holding up celery and saying, `How about this? How about carrots?’ My job is simply to help her get it right.”



Still, he’d make gentle suggestions which made an impact. “I suggested she play with the word ‘shallow,’ so she did that `sha-la-la-la-low’ thing,” which is beautiful. Though it is a classic song, it has a little of that naughty Gaga thing.”



Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga



That suggestion created a second hook to the song, a poignant and haunting refrain which might be the very ingredient that held the song together. That and a suggestion about changing the structure.



“Originally it had a more conventional structure. It started with the verse, sung by Bradley [Cooper] and went straight into the chorus then. But I realized if we had another verse before the chorus, it would prolong that mood, so that when that chorus comes in – and she sings it in full Gaga voice – it is thrilling.”



Although it’s one of the few songs he co-wrote but did not produce, he loved the production. “I thought, `I can’t top this. I wouldn’t have thought to have made it this organic and honest, which is part of the reason the song really connects… There’s a lot of emotion and power in the song. Though we were writing it for the film, it’s a personal song. With me, Anthony, Andrew and Gaga, there’s a lot of life-experience and pain and emotion there. Your own baggage, for better or worse, can’t help but find their way into the things you’re writing, no matter who you’re writing for. Some songs I work on have a lot of emotion, and get inside people, and that’s beautiful.”

