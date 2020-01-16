It’s time to rethink what an acoustic-electric guitar can do. Do you want to play leads all the way up the neck? Do you want to play longer? Play louder? Now you can with the SC-13E, a super-comfortable, easy-to-play acoustic-electric from Martin.
The first thing you’ll notice is the revolutionary new cutaway. With our patent-pending Sure AlignTM neck system, we removed the heel, providing full access to all 20 frets. No more contorting your hand to reach the high notes. Now you can comfortably play the entire fretboard.
If all that access isn’t enough, the asymmetrical body provides balanced output, so you get more gain before feedback. Don’t worry about playing loud on stage. Now you can turn it up.
The SC-13E is a performing guitarist’s dream. It is equipped with a new, low-profile velocity neck that ergonomically accommodates your hand, giving it the comfort and playability of an electric. No need to bring multiple guitars to a gig. Now you can bring just one and play longer.
While the SC-13E is designed to be plugged in, don’t be fooled—it’s still a Martin—so it sounds amazing unplugged. Whether you are on stage, in studio, or just strumming at home, the SC-13E removes the restrictions of the conventional acoustic-electric guitar. Now you can play your way, any way, without limits.
How This New Acoustic-Electric Is Made
The SC-13E is constructed with a Sitka spruce top and a koa fine veneer back and sides, all with a beautiful gloss finish. Its low-profile velocity, ergonomic neck is carved to produce a subtle progressive taper for maximum comfort, while blue accents in the rosette, fingerboard, and binding are sure to make this guitar stand out in a crowd. It is equipped with a built-in tuner, discreetly tucked inside the soundhole so you can make adjustments without missing a beat. And to further delight performing artists, the SC-13E comes with a soft-shell case and is strung with Martin’s Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings.
specifications
- All-new body shape
- 6 String, acoustic-electric guitar
- X Bracing
- Heelless Design
- Sure Align™ Neck System
- Built-In Tuner
- Fishman® MX-T Electronics