Matt Stell Announces Headlining Tour After “Pray For You” Breakthrough

Nashville breakthrough entertainer Matt Stell announces theEVERYWHERE BUT ON TOUR, his first headline tour, kicking off in San Diego, CA on January 24 and spanning the U.S. through March of 2020. The 24-date tour will feature support artists Chris Bandi and Ray Fulcher (with the exception of the few concerts noted).

The tour name echoes that of his debut EP, Everywhere But On, which released on May 24. Officially impacting country radio on Monday, Dec. 2, the EP’s title track is Matt Stell’s follow-up single to his smash “Prayed For You.” “Everywhere But On” was co-written by Stell, Paul Sikes and Lance Miller and produced by Ash Bowers and Stell.

With a career poised to skyrocket, Stell continues to ride the success of his Gold-certified multi-week No. 1 hit “Prayed For You.” On the Billboard Country Airplay chart, “Prayed For You” is the ONLY debut artist single to top the chart in 2019. In addition to holding No.1 for two consecutive weeks on Billboard, Stell’s hit topped the Country Aircheck/ Mediabase Airplay chart as well. Penned by Stell, Ash Bowers, and Allison Veltz, “Prayed For You” has exceeded 125 million streams.

Everywhere But On tour dates and EP track listing follow.

MATT STELL EVERYWHERE BUT ON TOUR



1/24

San Diego, CA



Moonshine Flats



1/25



San Bernardino, CA



The Brandin’ Iron



1/30



Des Moines, IA



Wooly’s



1/31



Sioux City, IA



Anthem At The Hard Rock



2/1**



Dubuque, IA



Q Casino



2/6*



Milwaukee, WI



The Rave II



2/7*



Chicago, IL



Joe’s Bar



2/8*



Minneapolis, MN



Wild Greg’s Saloon



2/13



Louisville, KY



Mercury Ballroom



2/14*



Warrendale, PA



Jergels



2/15*



Rootstown, OH



Dusty Armadillo



2/27



Pensacola, FL



Wild Greg’s Saloon



2/28



Macon, GA



Crazy Bull



2/29



Savannah, GA



Saddle Bags



3/6



Ft. Myers, FL



The Ranch



3/11



New York, NY



Gramercy Theatre



3/12



Salisbury, MD



Blue Ocean Music Hall



3/13



Foxborough, MA



Six String Grill & Stage



3/14**



Portland, ME



Aura



3/18



Grand Rapids, MI



The Intersection



3/19



Ft. Wayne, IN



The Clyde



3/20



Columbus, OH



The Bluestone



3/21



Binghampton, NY



Touch Of Texas



3/28***



Biloxi, MS



IP Casino Resort & Spa





* dates without Chris Bandi, **without Ray Fulcher, ***without Chris Bandi and Ray Fulcher

Everywhere But On EP Track Listing

1. “Last Habit” (Matt Stell, Jamie Moore, Brian Maher)

2. “Better I Drink” (Matt Stell, Autumn McEntire, Larry McCoy)

3. “Everywhere But On” (Matt Stell, Paul Sikes, Lance Miller)

4. “Home In A Hometown” feat. Jimmie Allen (Matt Stell, Ash Bowers, Matt Rogers)

5. “I Bet Whiskey Would” (Matt Stell, Chris Tompkins, Zach Abend)

6. “Prayed For You” (Matt Stell, Allison Veltz, Ash Bowers)

7. “Reason Why” (Matt Stell, Paul Sikes, Matt Alderman)

Matt Stell’s Everywhere But On EP is available HERE.