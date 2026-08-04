Meet the InspireMore 2025 Christian Song Contest Category Winners

The InspireMore 2025 Christian Song Contest winners are here! After a thoughtful review, a panel of judges selected this year’s grand prize winner, along with the first and second place winners in each category.

Jessie Villa took the top prize for her song, “Yours,” but plenty more artists have a reason to celebrate too. With first and second place winners in categories ranging from Christian country to Gospel, all the artists showed off their incredible talent through their entries.

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Read on to listen to each winning song, and to learn more about the artists behind them.

Christian Country

First Place: “Walk On” by Church Friends

A Gospel rock trio, Church Friends is made up of siblings Anna Kate and Taylor, alongside their friend, Kieana. The siblings bring their history of “singing old country hymns” to the band, while Kieana infuses her church roots and blues style into the group.

In the writing room, the trio was inspired by Nik Ripken’s The Insanity of God and a Bible verse. Both of those things prompted the group to write “Walk On” in order to “embolden Christians to live out their faith in the lowest valleys and the darkest times, continuing to say, ‘Send me, Lord.’”

The trio called their big win an “incredible honor,” before promoting their latest single, “Run, Run, Run.” The track is one of several they plan to put out this summer, during which they’ll be busy on the road.

Second Place: “Dig Down Deep” by Michael Young

Michael Young grew up singing in church, and eventually pursued a college degree in music. After spending 11 years as a worship pastor, Young moved to Nashville to chase his musical dreams. When he sat down to co-write “Dig Down Deep,” he and the others in the session were “talking about the people in our lives who we wish could see themselves the way that we see them.”

“I am often my own worst critic, and sometimes it takes a community of encouraging voices to convince me of my own potential,” he said. “When I’m in my head and skeptical of my own worth, it’s often the championing of those around me that can pull me out of my own way and give me the confidence to be the person I’m able to be.”

The contest results, Young said, solidify that he’s accomplishing his goal as an artist “to create art that causes people to resonate deeply with the world as it was meant to be and life as it was meant to be lived.”

Listeners can look forward to more singles from Young over the rest of 2026.

Christian Hip-Hop/Rap

First Place: “Holy Place” by Faith Child

Faith Child got his start in the church, and began singing professionally when he was just 11. He’s since gotten the opportunity to perform in 25 countries. Child put his talents to good use on “Holy Place,” which he described as “an upbeat, anthemic celebration of life.”

“We all need a hight power to lead and guide us, and being a Christian, my faith is my moral compass,” he said. “Twinning witty punchlines with a catchy chorus helped make the song memorable.”

As Child celebrates his work being honored in this way, he’s focused on “new collabs, getting ready for a run of live shows this summer, and connecting more with my supporters.”

Second Place: “Love The Child In Me” by Optikz

Darren Piper, who performs under the name Optikz, has been singing for for more than two decades as a way to “process life’s struggles and transform pain into purpose.” Over the years, he’s worked for Juno and Grammy winners, chart toppers, and celebrated producers.

“Love the Child in Me,” which was featured on Piper’s debut studio EP, was born out of his own “complex childhood trauma.”

“Rather than focusing on defeat, I wanted to write something that reflected perseverance, healing, and faith,” he said. “The song is about moving forward despite setbacks.”

His win, Piper said, “validates years of hard work, perseverance, and believing in myself when there were countless reasons to quit.”

Looking ahead, Piper has plans to release his debut LP, as well as to expand his brand “beyond music through video content, behind-the-scenes studio sessions, and my upcoming podcast.”

“Ultimately, my vision is bigger than simply releasing songs,” he said. “I want to build a career that inspires people, creates lasting impact, and demonstrates that no matter where you’ve come from or what you’ve been through, healing and purpose are possible.”

Christian Pop

First Place: “St. Anthony” by MATEO

Mateo Rodriguez initially put his time into sports, not music, but “everything changed” when he was 17 and “completely fell in love with songwriting and performing.”

As for his contest-winning song, Rodriguez said that it was inspired by a conversation he once had with an ex.

“When she left, I felt completely lost,” he said. “One night, I remembered her telling me about St. Anthony and how people pray to him when they feel lost because he intercedes for them. That memory became the inspiration for this song and helped me through one of the most difficult periods of my life.”

Winning the contest, Rodriguez said, “gives me confidence that I’m moving in the right direction as both a songwriter and an artist.” More music is on the way from Rodriguez, who’s next release is due out later this summer.

Second Place: “Blessing In Disguise” by Angela Morano

Music has been part of Angela Morano’s life since she was five. Since then, she’s “written hundreds of songs, graduated Berklee with a dual degree in Songwriting and Music Business, and moved to Nashville to pursue songwriting full time!”

One such song is “Blessing in Disguise,” which Morano described as “a self-soothing song that reminds the listener that someone is watching over them and is paving their way of life.”

“I unexpectedly lost someone recently, and all I could think about was the faith I have put into this person to make sure things will work out in the end,” she said. “It’s comforting to know that you have someone on your side, on the other side.”

Given that Morano penned the song during “an extremely difficult time,” the contest results “mean a lot” to her. In the wake of her big win, Morano plans to continue chasing her dreams in Nashville, releasing new music, and pursuing sync opportunities.

Christian Rock

First Place: “Bones” by PENNELL

Husband and wife duo Emmaline and Miles Pennell make up PENNELL, bringing the former’s church background and the latter’s piano skills to their partnership. Together, along with producer Gabriel Wilson, they penned “Bones,” a song that “originated from deep disappointment as a Christian and the temptation to walk away from God.”

“Despite the pain, the realization arose that our faith in God isn’t just a belief system, it’s something that’s in our bones!” they said. “… The very breath of God is in our bones, we can’t separate ourselves from that, as much as we want to walk away or give up in the midst of the toughest fight, the spirit of God is in our bones.”

The pair is taking the contest results as “a sign to keep going, to not give up, and to continue making music to glorify God and let others know they’re not alone.” With that in mind, they’re looking ahead to release of their forthcoming EP, which will “follow the theme of the dark night of the soul and overcoming as the light of the world.”

Second Place: “Waterwalker” by Light the Way

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Christian Moore and his bandmates in Light the Way come from a “variety of musical backgrounds,” with experiences from leading worship teams to being part of punk, metal, and ska projects.

Together, they penned “Waterwalker,” a song “about abandoning fear and fully trusting God in our lives.”

“It is inspired by the account of the disciples seeing Jesus walking on the water and Peter gets out to walk with him,” they said. “There is some imagery of baptism and regeneration as well, that Christ is there to pull us out of the water and we are made new when we come out of the water.”

With this “humbling” win under their belts, Light the Way is looking forward to releasing more music together as they celebrate 10 years as a band.

CCM

First Place: “Your Story’s Not Over Yet” by Layla Capri

Layla Capri grew up in a musical family, with whom she often led worship. She soon started writing songs of her own and making monthly trips to Nashville, before eventually making the move to Music City. Her contest-winning song, “Your Story’s Not Over Yet,” came to be after Capri’s cousin died by suicide.

“Walking through that season of grief with my family, we found out just how prevalent mental health struggles are,” she said. “In fact, 1 in 4 people experience some form of a mental health struggle in their lifetime. Knowing that statistic, the scale is overwhelming.”

“There are so many people who need to know that they have a hope and a future,” Capri continued. “I wanted to write a song that said everything I wish I could’ve said to my cousin, or to anyone walking through a similar season. You are loved, you are never alone, and there is always hope.”

Given that goal, Capri said that the song’s success “has been so special to myself and to my family.” She said that she hopes her forthcoming EP will have a similar impact.

Second Place: “He Loves You” by Psalms Of David

Though Ethan Koch hated music until he was 15, when God told him to write a song, he listened. Now, under the name Psalms of David, he’s released many songs, including “He Loves You.” The contest-winning track was written as “a song of hope to people who are feeling hopeless.”

“Just as a brother who’s been through all kinds of darkness and abuse, I wanted to show people that the love of Jesus is the only way, and that He can heal and save anyone who puts their trust in Him,” he said. “The song also shows that I personally am not gonna let people go through this alone.”

While Koch works to gain funding to make more music, he encourages fans to stream his previous releases to support his creative endeavors.

Gospel

First Place: “Sweeter” by JesusCo Live Worship

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After inheriting a love of music from his dad, Aaron McClain of JesusCo Live Worship penned “Sweeter” as “a reminder that the love of God grows in sweetness as we grow in Him.”

“I believe that the love of God, along with His word, is a universal reality not just a Western one,” he said. “Generally, we don’t hear songs written with the nations in mind and we certainly don’t write songs with the intent of singing them in their respective languages. It’s a challenge I gladly took to task when I started writing ‘Sweeter.’”

McClain said his win reminds him that it’s “a blessing to witness something that started in your heart and mind materialize and bless the heart and mind of someone else.” He said he plans to continue to do just that with his forthcoming album, through continued collaboration, and more.

Second Place: “Taste & See” by J. Spence & The Sound

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Since he developed his love of music while growing up in the church, it’s no surprise that Joseph Spencer’s “Taste and See” was inspired by a Bible verse.

“‘Taste and See’ was inspired by Psalm 34, especially verse 8: ‘Taste and see that the Lord is good,’” Spencer, who releases music under the name J. Spence & the Sound, said. “The song is an invitation for people to experience God for themselves rather than simply hear about Him through someone else’s testimony.”

He added, “God’s goodness, faithfulness, and love are personal, and I wanted the song to encourage listeners to take that step of faith and discover who He is firsthand.”

Spencer called his win “humbling and encouraging,” before revealing that he plans to “write and record new music that encourages and inspires people through the Word of God.”

Worship/Inspirational

First Place: “Victory” by Danny Alcorn

Danny Alcorn has been songwriting, recording, and performing since he was 15. Though he started out playing secular bands, a “radical encounter with Jesus” changed him forever, and prompted his move to becoming a Christian artist.

“Victory,” Alcorn’s contest-winning song, was the first worship song he wrote.

“I spent about 10 years of my life living in rebellion against God but when I finally surrendered to HIs love, my life turned from upside down to upright again,” he said. “It was from that place of salvation, redemption and gratitude that ‘Victory’ was born.”

Alcorn noted that he sees his win as “one of those wonderful confirmations from God that I am on the write path and living in the purpose He created me for.”

He said he plans to continue on that path by recording his debut Christian country/pop album in the hopes of in hopes of becoming a full-time touring Christian artist.

Second Place: “Lavish” by Revive Worship

Lyrics Only

First Place: “Every Word I Say” by Krystal Adcock

I wake up with yesterday on my mind,

Words I wish I could go back and rewrite.

My tongue runs faster than my heart can pray,

God, I need Your mercy in the things I say.

I don’t want to hurt when I mean to heal,

I just want my words to show what’s real.

So put Your Spirit in my silence,

Calm the noise inside my head.

Filter every thought through kindness,

Let me speak like You instead.

Every word I say, let it carry grace,

Every word I say, let it lift Your name.

I’ve seen the damage careless moments bring,

Shadows hanging on the simplest things.

But Your voice is gentle, steady, true,

And I want my voice to sound like You.

I don’t want to scatter when You’ve called me to sow,

I don’t want to wound when You’re teaching me hope.

So put Your Spirit in my silence,

Calm the noise inside my head.

Filter every thought through kindness,

Let me speak like You instead.

Every word I say, let it carry grace,

Every word I say, let it lift Your name.

Every word I say…

Let it sound like praise.

Every word I say…

Be for You always.

A proud “word nerd,” Krystal Adcock said she’s “long been fascinated by the intentionality of language.” She applied that interest to songwriting, as she pursued other creative endeavors too, including marching band, show choir, and live theater. Like much of her music, Adcock said “Every World I Say” began as “an earnest prayer.”

“I often walk away from a conversation ruminating on what I should have held back or, conversely, where I should have spoken up,” she said. “I’ve realized the hardest conversations are often the ones we have with ourselves, our loved ones, and God.”

“Inspired by James 3 and the Psalms, this song is my prayer of surrender,” Adcock continued. “It’s about discerning when to be quiet and when to speak because love and truth demand it.”

To Adcock, “this award felt less like a trophy and more like a significant pivot—a public step of faith I wasn’t entirely sure I was ready for.” Now with newfound confidence from her win, Adcock plans to continue to write in an effort to “bridge the gap between the raw, unflinching honesty I admire in secular artists like Eminem, Taylor Swift, and Gracie Abrams, and the unwavering truth of the Bible.”

Second Place: “Pieces in Your Peace” by Shaylee Simeone

I just wanna be sad for a minute

Not ready to find what’s good in it

A silver lining’s fine

But now is not the time

Is that alright?

I just want to be mad for a second

Don’t wanna hear “calm down and forget it”

Anger has a place

and I just need some space

Is that okay?

I’m in pieces In your peace

If that’s alright with you

Then that’s alright with me too

I just want to be scared for a while

The world is big and I’m just a child

I’ll call on your name

But first can I just say

That I’m afraid?

I’m in pieces In your peace

You don’t hurry me through the harder things

I’m in pieces In your peace

If that’s alright with you

Then that’s alright with me too

I’ve heard it all before

“It will all work out, I’m sure”

“Just hold on, there’s still a plan”

“If it’s not good it’s not the end”

While I trust their good intent

Sometimes silence is a friend

They’re not wrong, it’s just the timing

Can’t they see I’m not done crying?

I’m in pieces In your peace

you don’t hurry me

through the harder things

I’m in pieces In your peace

If that’s alright with you

Then that’s alright with me too

Though Shaylee Simeone has been writing music since she was 15, she didn’t begin her Christian music journey until 2019. While on that journey, she penned “Pieces in Your Peace,” a song that leans “into the fact that God doesn’t rush us out of our difficult feelings.”

“I think a lot of people have good intentions and don’t know what to say when someone is going through something hard, and this song is an encouragement that sometimes you don’t need to say the perfect thing or the super Christian thing,” she said. “Sometimes you just need to let them finish crying. Just to be there for them and to understand. Just to offer silent prayers.”

Her win, Simeone said, proves that the genre needs “songs about mourning and loss and questions that don’t wrap up in a bow and leave the listener feeling like they aren’t alone.”

As she prepares for the release of her next project on Nov. 5, Simeone said, “I am so excited for this next group of songs, they feel the most like me, and will be talking about navigating things like the pressures of social media, getting older, grief, and more as a Christian today in this crazy world.”