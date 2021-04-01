Metalocalypse Creator Brendon Small And Epiphone Partner On New GhostHorse Explorer Guitar

Guitarist Brendon Small and Epiphone announce their latest creation- the new Brendon Small GhostHorse Explorer in Galaktikon Burst.

Small is well-known as the mastermind behind the massive metal band Dethklok and the music composer for the Adult Swim animated TV series “Metalocalypse.” The Epiphone Brendon Small GhostHorse Explorer, available now, marks Brendon’s third collaboration with Epiphone and follows the Thunderhorse Explorer and the Snow Falcon Flying V.

Brendon Small with his Epiphone GhostHorse Explorer (photo courtesy Epiphone)

Designed by Small and the luthiers at Epiphone, the GhostHorse Explorer electric guitar is a modified Explorer™ body shape with a deep cutaway, created in a custom Galaktikon Burst gloss finish. The GhostHorse Explorer features a figured maple top, a matte Ebony finished back, sides, and neck, a Floyd Rose® tremolo system, and is powered by Gibson™ USA BurstBucker™ pickups.

The fast-playing SlimTaper™ neck features a contoured heel joint for outstanding upper fret access, a bound Ebony fretboard with 24 jumbo frets, Grover® Mini Rotomatic® 18:1 tuners, and an Icarus spaceship medallion is on the back of the headstock, as well as the 12th fret.

Epiphone GhostHorse Explorer (photo courtesy Epiphone)

“I am so excited to finally put out the GhostHorse,” says Brendon Small. “It’s my most played guitar and so very expressive. It’s just nice having another Horse in the family.”

Brendan Small wrote, directed, and composed the new song and video titled “GhostHorse,” all while performing on his new Epiphone GhostHorse Explorer. Watch the new “GhostHorse” song and video from Brendon Small below:

Learn more at Epiphone: https://www.epiphone.com/Guitar/EPIRF1866/Brendon-Small-GhostHorse-Explorer/Galaktikon-Burst