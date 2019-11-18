Michael Colton Releases a Letter to Himself With, “A Little Crazy”

Michael Colton has released a new single that offers a wonderful mix of country, rock, and blues that he has become known for to new heights.

The track is titled “A Little Crazy,” and gives fans an opportunity to let loose with Colton and enjoying the ride. It is also a new vibe for him and marks a new direction in his songwriting while working alongside co-writers Brett Boyett and Michael Logan.

Colton told American Songwriter that the track is more introspective. Intentionally so.

“The song A Little Crazy is really a letter to myself,” he said. “A reminder for how to live.

“I had gotten to a point where I was really living in a predictable routine that made the days blend into each other and time started moving to quickly. When I was younger I did a better job at running on my impulses no matter how crazy. When you start having some responsibilities it becomes harder to follow your inner voice. I think I was at about 5% crazy when I wrote this. Now I’m closer to 11%. Is that enough? I don’t know, but we’re gonna find out.”

Colton initially made his breakthrough in 2010 with the striking blues-rock track, Sugar. He followed that up with a deep dive into the songs of Robert Johnson and in 2012, Colton continued to hone his blues guitar cred.

From that point, he chose to release a flurry of single and EPs, beginning in 2016; he immediately caught the attention of critics and fans alike with an evolved sound that seamlessly combined elements of rock, country, R&B and, blues that were anchored by his exemplary guitar playing. Earlier this year, Colton released two EPs collecting some of the best moments from 2017 and 2018– Qualified and California Blue.

This release is produced by noted film and television composer/producer Brett Boyett, “A Little Crazy” features Colton on vocals and guitar. Producer Brett Boyett brought in groups of studio musicians to round out the production.

