Mighty Oaks Announce 2020 Tour, Release “All Things Go”

Mighty Oaks, the international folk-indie band, consisting of Ian Hooper (US), Claudio Donzelli (Italy) and Craig Saunders (UK), are announcing a tour of North America starting March 28 in Toronto, ON. While the band has played shows in the region, the 2020 spring run represents the first time the band has played a full tour of North America.



The Berlin based band recently released a single “All Things Go” ahead of an album of the same name which is scheduled to come out on February 7, 2020 through BMG.

“We can hardly wait to get back on the road in North America,” says singer Ian Hooper. “The combination of the energy that the crowds there bring, and the scenic diversity across the continent make it for one of the most exciting and memorable touring experiences for our band.



The band is currently touring Europe opening for The Lumineers‘ and looks forward to playing “All Things Go” live. Since they began ten years ago in a living room in Berlin the band has done hundreds of gigs across the world, and shared stages with the likes of Kings of Leon, Milky Chance and Chvrches.



Tour dates:

3/28 Toronto, ON – The Garrison

3/29 Montreal, QC – Le Ministère

3/31 New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

4/01 Boston, MA – Great Scott

4/03 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

4/04 Washington DC – DC

4/06 Carrboro, NC – Cats Cradle Back Room

4/08 Nashville, TN – The High Watt

4/09 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

4/10 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

4/13 Denver, CO – Globe Hall

4/14 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

4/16 Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

4/17 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

4/18 San Diego, CA – The Casbah

4/20 San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Hall

4/22 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

4/23 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

The album is available for pre-order here.