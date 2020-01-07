Gananoque, Ontario-based songwriter Mike Guiney has scored the Grand Prize for the 2019 American Songwriter Lyric Contest. The winning lyric, “Changing (While Staying The Same),” won 1st place in the May/June bi-monthly contest. Each year, all six bi-monthly contest winners (coinciding with each print issue) are re-evaluated, and a single Grand Prize winner is chosen. Guiney’s prize package includes a February flight to Nashville and two nights stay at Union Station Hotel (Autograph Collection), in addition to a demo recording session at OmniSound Studios and a “Dream Co-Write” with critically-acclaimed Elektra recording artist Brent Cobb.

“The 2019 panel of judges comprises an impressive cross-section of artists,” says Guiney. “It is validating and humbling to know enough of them felt my lyrics were worthy enough to ‘make the grade’ for the 2019 Grand Prize, especially when you look at the caliber of songs penned by the other finalists. I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to return to Nashville and, also, to have a chance to co-write with a singer/songwriter as talented as Brett Cobb.”

