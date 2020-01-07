Gananoque, Ontario-based songwriter Mike Guiney has scored the Grand Prize for the 2019 American Songwriter Lyric Contest. The winning lyric, “Changing (While Staying The Same),” won 1st place in the May/June bi-monthly contest. Each year, all six bi-monthly contest winners (coinciding with each print issue) are re-evaluated, and a single Grand Prize winner is chosen. Guiney’s prize package includes a February flight to Nashville and two nights stay at Union Station Hotel (Autograph Collection), in addition to a demo recording session at OmniSound Studios and a “Dream Co-Write” with critically-acclaimed Elektra recording artist Brent Cobb.
