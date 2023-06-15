Miranda Lambert Shares Support for Lainey Wilson on Instagram

Miranda Lambert has recently jumped to country singer and Yellowstone actress Lainey Wilson‘s defense on Instagram. Earlier this year, Wilson went viral for baring her backside in a concert video, which started the “Lainey Wilson dump truck trend.”

While on tour with Luke Combs, Wilson shared a series of photos on Instagram. Some of the photos depict the “Heart Like A Truck” singer dressed in a pink button-down shirt, colorful bellbottoms, and a standard cowboy hat. In one of the photos, Wilson holds up a shirt that reads “Lainey Wilson: Best Ass in Country Music.”

While the shirt was meant to be in good fun, “Kerosene” singer Miranda Lambert decided to share some kind words in the comments section of Wilson’s post. Lambert wrote, “Best Ass kicker in country music is what they meant to say.” A slew of other fans wrote, “Gonna tell my kids this is the queen,” as well as “Keep killin’ it miss ma’am.”

Devlin Hodges, Wilson’s boyfriend, slyly commented, “I’d agreeeeee.”

Wilson has owned her meme status, even somewhat celebrating it. She jokingly told her fans, “However you found me, I’m happy. I’m happy you’re here,” and even created her own meme based on the viral image.

Wilson is currently on a world tour with Combs, whom she has known for a long time. While a guest on Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton, Wilson said of Combs, “He used to come over to my camper trailer, and we’d write songs, and he’d drink my cold drinks and eat my snacks, and now he invited me on the road with him. He just believed in me from the beginning, and he put his money where his mouth is.”

Wilson appeared in the first half of the fourth season of the popular series, Yellowstone, which will premiere its final batch of episodes at an unspecified date. Wilson also opened up to Lou Helton about working on Yellowstone, saying, “I got to be myself playing the role of Abby. I got to wear bell bottoms, and sing my own songs, so I got to play myself with a little salt and pepper. I had a kissing scene; I thought I was gonna end up on the prayer list back home! So I had to step out of my comfort zone. It was such a cool learning experience.”