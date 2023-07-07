Mod Sun Releases New Single “Strangers”

Mod Sun is opening up about heartbreak in his new single, “Strangers.” Following the release of his album God Save the Teen earlier this year, the rap rocker’s engagement with Avril Lavigne came to an end after a 10-month relationship.

The album included a track titled “Avril’s Song,” which expressed the positive influence their relationship had on Mod Sun. Now, the new single is believed to be a continuation of the song. The music video for the song was shot in Paris, the very city where he had proposed to Lavigne last year.

I remember loving you before we ever met/Saw you on the TV and I met you through a friend/Then I started talking to you on the internet/Went from strangers, to lovers, to strangers again, Mod Sun can be heard singing.

With “Strangers,” Mod Sun makes his return to the music scene following the release of God Save the Teen. This track also marks the first time he openly references the breakup.

Our first fight, I saw your true colors, your bad side/Pictures on the internet you can’t hide/Soon as I go out of state, I’m out of mind, he sings.

In February, rumors of the split arose when TMZ published photos of Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga together at a restaurant. Mod Sun later discussed with Rolling Stone how his perspective shifted while creating God Save the Teen, as he moved away from toxic codependencies and embraced a genuine relationship with Lavigne.

“I’m so fortunate to be in this really healthy relationship. I’m truly with a grown woman, like, my girl is a grown up in the coolest way possible,” he stated at that time. “She balances being this total badass rockstar with being a grown up and being like, it’s cool to do that. And she has really shown me that in so many ways and it’s just made my future so much more exciting.”

Released on February 3, 2023, through Big Noise Music Group, God Save the Teen serves as Mod Sun’s fifth studio album. Produced by John Feldmann, this album represents Mod Sun’s second venture into the pop-punk genre, following his 2021 release, Internet Killed the Rockstar.

(Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage)