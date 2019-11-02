Mosa Wild Releases Cover of The Waterboys’, “The Whole Of The Moon”

Mosa Wild released an Amazon Original cover of The Waterboys’ “The Whole Of The Moon”. The song is available now to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.



“If you’ve been to one of our shows it’s likely you’ve heard us play ‘The Whole of the Moon’ in our set” says Mosa Wild. “We love this song dearly and so we recorded a version for you.”



In August, Mosa Wild released their debut EP Talking In Circles, featuring the band’s 2016 breakout track “Smoke”. The emerging quartet has taken the world by storm – from touring with artists including Maggie Rogers, Tame Impala and Jade Bird, to garnering buzz from press including The Line Of Best Fit, Clash Magazine and Earmilk, who called them “Rich. Ethereal. Raw.” Mosa Wild also just released an acoustic EP last month called Acoustic Sessions, which includes stripped-down versions of three songs off their debut.



Amazon Music listeners can find Mosa Wild’s cover of “The Whole Of The Moon” on the “Fresh Indie” playlist, featuring the latest hits in the genre. Customers can also simply ask, “Alexa play the Amazon Original by Mosa Wild” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.



Listen to “The Whole Of The Moon” only on Amazon Music:

https://amzn.to/mosawild

