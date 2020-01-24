Dave Yim is a man of many talents. He spent his adolescence learning classical piano and playing drums in rock bands, he also wrote songs in his NYU days where he studied film. Now, he’s using his education to the fullest, spending most of his time as a documentary filmmaker. With that said, that musical fire still burns inside, this is where Mount Hudson comes in. Under this name, Yim has found a calling in the world of American folk music.

Many wouldn’t expect American folk music to be popular in the middle of New York City but when you’re surrounded by millions of people, strumming an acoustic guitar is certainly the quietest. Yim started his career debuting his four-track EP ‘Sad and Silly’ back in 2016, followed by “Write A Book,” which was released in late 2018. Yim is taking the next step by releasing “Lakeside Water.”

When hearing “Lakeside Water” for the first time, one can immediately hear the soft chords and simple melodies of folk mixed with a modern pop sound that can be tied to his Brooklyn heritage. The lyrics itself speak of a certain freedom that everyone should experience once in their lifetime. “‘Lakeside Water’ is about taking a leap of faith. It’s about plunging headfirst into a beautiful, uncertain future. It’s about taking the train to the end of line just to see where it goes. It’s about taking a chance on someone, looking back and being glad you did” Yim explains.

This single was made possible with the help of his close friend Claire Wellin (San Fermin, Youth in a Roman Field) who plays on the violin. Yim even attests to Wellin’s abilities in saying that her four part violin arrangement in the bridge is “the crown jewel of the song.”

Mount Hudson’s sound bridges between many different genres, stemming from Yim’s background from hardcore rock to jazz. This gives him the ability to reach a myriad of fans. To stay up to date on Mount Hudson and his journey, visit www.MountHudson.com.

“Lakeside Water” is available on streaming sites everywhere starting January 24th!