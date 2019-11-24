Mudhoney Announces 15-stop 2020 Tour, New Album

Mudhoney have just announced a 15-date 2020 tour, in support of their Morning In America EP, which is available now worldwide from Sub Pop. The dates begin April 30th in Vancouver, BC at the Imperial and end May 16th in Seattle, WA at the Crocodile. Along the way, the band will co-headline a string of shows with Meat Puppets (May 7th-13th).



Apr. 30 – Vancouver, BC – The Imperial +

May 01 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom +

May 02 – Bellingham, WA – The Wild Buffalo +

May 03 – Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater +

May 05 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

May 06 – Visalia, CA – The Cellar Door

May 07 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

May 08 – Los Angeles – CA – El Rey Theatre *

May 09 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole *

May 10 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf *

May 12 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall *

May 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth Room *

May 14 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

May 15 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom #

May 16 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile + ^



* w/ Meat Puppets

+ w/ The Tripwires

^ w/ Thee Deception

# w/ Minus Five



Mudhoney’s Morning in America is a new 7-song EP of tracks recorded during the sessions for Digital Garbage, their acclaimed album of 2018 (“…an astute, politically relevant and commendably fired-up garage punk belter of an LP,” – The Quietus). The tracks include “Let’s Kill Yourself Live Again” (an alternate version of the Digital Garbage stand-out “Kill Yourself Live,” and the bonus track for the Japanese CD version of that album), “One Bad Actor” (a new version of Mudhoney’s track on the limited-edition, and now very sold-out, SPF30 split 7” single w Hot Snakes), album outtakes “Snake Oil Charmer,” “Morning in America” and “Creeps Are Everywhere,” plus “Ensam I Natt” (“So Lonely Tonight,” a Leather Nun cover) and “Vortex of Lies” from a very limited, European tour 7″.



Morning in America has been released on 12” vinyl and through digital services, and is available from the Sub Pop Mega Mart now. The limited Loser Edition is on white vinyl marbled with black is available from megamart.subpop.com and select independent retailers in North America, UK and Europe (the Loser Ed is silver vinyl in the UK/EU), while supplies last.

