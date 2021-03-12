iZotope and Native Instruments, two of the most popular music software products for music creators, today announced a new technology partnership to shape the future of music production.

The companies have worked together in the past, such as when iZotope incorporated Native Kontrol Standard with its Ozone 9 mastering plugin, so it will be interesting to see what they have up their sleeve. Fans concerned about a loss of identity for either brand need not worry. The new group, backed Francisco Partners and EMH Partners, will allow the companies to operate independent of each other and serve the global creator community with the strength of their unique capabilities.

According to their announcement, “there’s never been a more exciting time for the production of sound, with the appetite for a streamlined experience only increasing. The goal of this alliance is to better support the creative community through close collaboration, the sharing of knowledge and technology and the enhancement of product offerings. As a collective force, this duo will generate a more cohesive audio ecosystem, to help creators no matter where they are in their journey.”

Native Instruments popular products include hardware unit Maschine, Komplete software production tools and the DJ controller suite Kontakt. iZotope excels with its Ozone mastering suite, several post-production programs plus its highly touted Nektar and VocalSynth vocal tools.

Mark Ethier, iZotope co-founder and CEO, explains, “iZotope and Native Instruments share the same mission to inspire and enable creativity. We both look to make it easier for engineers, producers and musicians to realize their creative vision, and together, we will be able to break down barriers that have stood in the way of that goal for decades. With iZotope’s intelligent processing, and Native Instrument’s innovative offerings, I can’t wait to see what artists will create.”

Constantin Koehncke, CEO of Native Instruments, adds, “As more and more people are getting into music making, they are looking for easy access to the building blocks for their journey. Joining forces with iZotope brings us yet another step closer to fulfilling our shared mission to empower producers of all levels with everything they need, from instruments and effects to a supportive and thriving community. I cannot begin to imagine what our combined talent and technology can come up with to inspire artists and music creators worldwide.”

“Through our personal passions for music, we find Native Instruments and iZotope to be two impressive pillars of the audio creation industry. As we have gotten to know each company and their teams, we are convinced that they will transform and expand the industry by working together,” Matt Spetzler, Co-Head Europe and Partner at Francisco Partners said. Adds Mario Razzini, Principal at Francisco Partners, “Our role is to champion their shared mission, providing strategic business support and resources to enable their success. We can’t wait to see what this group accomplishes for producers, engineers and musicians.”