Nada Surf Premieres “Looking For You,” Announces Massive World Tour

Nada Surf has announced the premiere of “Looking For You,” from their long-awaited new LP, NEVER NOT TOGETHER. The track is available for streaming and download now; an official video is streaming HERE. Nada Surf’s ninth studio recording and first in almost four years NEVER NOT TOGETHER arrives via Barsuk on February 7. Pre-orders are available now.

“‘Looking For You’ is about an old idea,” says Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws, “that what you seek is seeking you. The Persian poet Rumi wrote it down in the 13th century, but it was new to me when I came across it last year in something I read. I’ve found it to be true in practice: so often when I’ve said yes to an invitation that I was hesitating about for whatever reason, I’ve been glad afterwards. There’s always a great conversation I wouldn’t have had, a good idea that wouldn’t have come up. The song is also about learning to differentiate between real and imagined danger. One of the best questions I’ve ever been asked is How many tigers are lunging at you right now? Thankfully, the answer has always been none. That line made it into the song too.”

NEVER NOT TOGETHER was heralded last month by the crashing new single “Something I Should Do,” which is now available for streaming and download. The single was accompanied by an official video.

NEVER NOT TOGETHER sees Nada Surf – Matthew Caws, Daniel Lorca, Ira Elliot, and their longtime friend and collaborator, Louie Lino – continuing to pursue their humanistic vision of the world through hooky, catchy rock songs with sharply drawn, yet tenderly felt, lyrics. Recorded earlier this year at the legendary Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, Wales, the wide-ranging collection revels in the group’s ability to evoke and reflect grand and intricately wrought emotions, whether through sweeping guitar solos or hushed-whisper vocals. Songs like the spectacular “Looking For You” and the shimmering mid-tempo “Just Wait” are empathetic, warm, and powerfully urgent, marked by Caws’ ongoing lyrical quest for 21st century love and connection.

“We’re all together, and that’s just the way it is, and the way it always will be,” says Caws. “That’s the sacred truth of it.”

Long hailed for their unique ability to create deep emotional bonds with their live audience, Nada Surf will celebrate NEVER NOT TOGETHER with a major world tour. U.S. headline dates begin January 14 at Seattle, WA’s Neptune Theatre and then travel through early February (see itinerary below). The band will be joined throughout the tour by an array of special guests, including Apex Manor, John Vanderslice, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Why Bonnie, and The Lees of Memory.

From there, Nada Surf will cross the Atlantic for an eagerly awaited European tour, resuming in Cambridge, England’s J2 on February 25. The tour includes stops in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Additional dates – including top-billed festival appearances – will be announced soon. For complete tour details and ticket information, please visit www.nadasurf.com.

NADA SURF

WORLD TOUR 2020

JANUARY

14 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

15 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

17 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

18 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

19 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

20 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

24 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

25 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

27 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

28 – Charlottesville, VA – Southern Café & Music Hall

29 – Washington, DC – The Black Cat

30 – Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

31 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

FEBRUARY

1 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

2 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

25 – Cambridge, UK – J2

26 – Lille, FR – Le Splendid

27 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

28 – Strasbourg, FR – La Laiterie

29 – Rennes, FR – Le MeM

MARCH

2 – Lyon, FR – Le Transbordeur

3 – Tolouse, FR – Le Bikini

4 – Valencia, ES – Sala Moon

5 – Murcia, ES – Sala REM

6 – Madrid, ES – La Riviera

7 – Bilbao, ES – Antxokia

8 – Pamplona, ES – Zentral

9 – Bordeaux, FR – Le Krakatoa

11 – Paris, FR – La Cigale

12 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

13 – Manchester, UK – Academy 3

14 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory

15 – Glasgow, UK – St Luke’s

APRIL

1 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

2 – Brussels, BE – Orangerie Botanique

3 – Hannover, DE – Swiss Life Hall *

4 – Leipzig, DE – Haus Auensee *

5 – Vienna, AT – Arena

6 – Stuttgart, DE – Wizemann

7 – Milan, IT – Santeria Toscana

8 – Zurich, CH – Dynamo

9 – Munich, DE – Mufatthalle

10 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle *

11 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

12 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik

14 – Stockholm, SW – Nalen

15 – Oslo, NO – John Dee

16 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

17 – Bremen, DK – Pier 2 *

18 – Dortmund, DE – Warsteiner Music Hall *

MAY

21 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

22 – Montreal, QC – Cafe Campus

25 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall

26 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse Music Hall

27 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse

29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s

30 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

JUNE

2 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

3 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn

4 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

5 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

6 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

7 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Bag