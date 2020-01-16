Laney just revealed their new MiniStacks here at NAMM, that come in both Lionheart and Ironheart styling. Under the hood there is a 6-watt amp and four three-inch speaker drivers. It also offers two channels, plus gain, tone and volume controls and a built-in delay effect.

In addition, there’s an aux-in, headphone output and Laney’s proprietary LSI smartphone link, for use with modelling apps. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity, which is a major plus on a practice amp, though, there is a non-Bluetooth option available, too.

The new LFR-212 is a tech-savvy cab with a simple concept – aiming to give a powerful, yet clean and clear platform for those looking to use digital modellers in the live environment. Offering a knock-out 800-watts with what Laney promises is a “detailed, accurate full range flat response”, the LFR-212 contains two 12-inch drivers and a one-inch LaVoce Compression driver. Round the back there’s an XLR/jack combination input, 3.5mm aux-in, link out, switchable cabinet emulation, XLR DI output and a high-frequency trim control. It looks like a promising solution to an increasingly common headache.

The Spiral Array offers three classic chorus styles in one pedal, including takes on the analogue tones of the 1976 Boss CE1, the 1979 Roland Dimension D digital tones and the rich 1985 Dytronics Tri Stereo Chorus. The style of chorus can be switched via the central mini toggle and there’s a three-colour LED indicator, a fully buffered circuit, plus an expression pedal input.