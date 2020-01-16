The latest Nord is being touted by Clavia as its most versatile yet. A video interview held at NAMM showcased live the epic sounds this keyboard can produce. With 61 keys, semi-weighted, and basically 4 synths in one, this keyboard takes it to the next level. You can also control the volume of each layer using the faders.

On each layer you access an enhanced and expanded set, with Nords advanced analog synthesis that musicians know and love. Each layer can be edited individually, or all at once. You decide. It is an exciting blend of synthesis and sample playbacks.

The design is meant to be easy access, able to tweak on the fly, and with really powerful effects.

New Features: Polyphonic trigger mode, a rhythmic gate mode, the ability to access patent, the ability to customize your own presets and stereo patterns. It also features an advanced delay, a new bright and dark mode on the reverb, a massive sounding cathedral verb, and a choral effect. Check out more info on Nord Keyboards Website.