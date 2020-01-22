It’s fitting that the annual Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California is held right next to Disneyland. The 5-day event is a magical, head-turning, star-gazing geekfest guaranteed to bring out the child in everyone. Take a look at just a few of the artists who performed for various manufacturers at the 2020 edition.

Singer/songwriter and bassist extraordinaire Tal Wilkenfeld (Jeff Beck, Herbie Hancock) performs a song from her latest release ‘Love Remains’ after receiving the Vision Award at the She Rocks event. “When I’m on stage I’ve never thought to myself, “I’m really feeling the groove here…for a chick.” (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography)

Award recipient Gloria Gaynor received the Legend Award at the She Rocks Awards event (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography)

Linda Perry performs a stunning solo acoustic version of her Christina Augilera classic “Beautiful” at the She Rocks Awards (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography)

70’s superstar Suzi Quatro was honored with the Icon Award at the She Rocks Awards. (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography)

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale slays the audience after receiving her Inspire award at the She Rocks Awards. “Rock and roll chose me. Not the other way around.” (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography)

The House of Blues in Anaheim hosted the 2020 She Rocks Awards event, which honored leading and influential women in the music and audio industry. (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography)

John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs at the Taylor Guitars booth (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography)

Jimmy Vivino, Billy Gibbons and Slash trade solos with the legendary Kenny Aronoff on drums. (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography)

The Gibson party at the Anaheim Grove was the place to be on NAMM’s opening night. Billy Gibbons and Slash joined in for a set of ZZ Top classics. (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography)

Celisse Henderson leads the house band at Gibson’s annual NAMM party. (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography)

Slash performs at the Gibson party. (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography)

Eryn O’Ree (Smashing Pumpkins, Walter “Wolfman” Washington) and Matt O’Ree (Bon Jovi, Matt O’Ree Band) perform a set of their originals at the Gibson Acoustic booth at Winter NAMM 2020. (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography

Robbie Krieger of the Doors signs autographs (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography)

Guitar great Eric Johnson discusses his new Fender Artist Signature Virginia Stratocaster at the Fender booth. Available as a production or Custom Shop model, the guitar is a replica of the one Johnson used on his classic instrumental “Cliffs of Dover” (Photo credit: Estelle Massry Photography)