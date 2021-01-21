There seems to be no down time for Nancy Wilson in 2021, as the Heart guitarist announces a first-ever solo album and a new Epiphone Nancy Wilson Fanatic signature guitar.

Wilson sat down with Epiphone for a video chat, which you can watch below:

Nancy Wilson Discusses Her New Epiphone Fanatic Signature Guitar

Wilson first partnered with Gibson Brands in 2013 with the Nighthawk Standard model. The new Epiphone signature guitar, her first with the manufacturer (a subsidiary of Gibson), features a classic Nighthawk shaped mahogany body and a figured maple veneer top. Other features include ProBucker™ humbuckers, a 5-way pickup selector switch for a wide variety of tonal options, master volume and tone controls, a fast-playing rounded C profile mahogany neck with an Ebony fretboard, and an attractive Fireburst Gloss finish and hardshell case.

Epiphone Nancy Wilson Fanatic Signature Guitar

“﻿In the midst of the distant eighties, I was approached by Gibson to design a signature model,” Nancy Wilson said. “I put pencil to paper to first design the body shape and chose a curvy female diminutive silhouette for the cut away. Many years later the body shape remains exact and the hardware I requested makes the Fanatic a solid citizen amongst the great rock guitar screamers.”

On her upcoming solo album, You And Me, Wilson plays guitar and sings every song, joined by special guests Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan, and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters). The first single, a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising,” is out now. The full album is scheduled for a March release.

Nancy Wilson “The Rising”

“We are proud to present the exclusive Nancy Wilson Fanatic guitar to the world,” says Krista Gilley, Brand Director of Epiphone and Kramer. “It’s such an honor to work with Nancy, an icon who has been instrumental and influential to generations of players around the world. She has paved the way for female musicians to believe in their passion, talent and in music, and that comes with an obligation for all of us at Epiphone to pay tribute to Nancy.”

Epiphone Nancy Wilson Fanatic

The Epiphone Nancy Wilson Fanatic is now available worldwide www.epiphone.com.