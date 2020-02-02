Neon Trees Release Official “Used To Like” Video

Off the heels of a show stopping performance at the Los Angeles Forum for iHeartRadio’s ALTer Ego, multi-platinum chart-topping alternative quartet Neon Trees share the music video for their red-hot return single “Used To Like” today.

The band whose RIAA double platinum #1 singles such as “Everybody Talks” and “Animal” have generated over 550 million streams and counting have made major waves at radio. Right out of the gate, single “Used To Like” was #1 most added at Alternative Radio for 3 consecutive weeks and continues to climb rapidly. It also received unanimous tastemaker applause from Billboard, Consequence of Sound, VMAN, L’Officiel USA, and more.

Not only does “Used To Like” stand out as the band’s first new single in five years, but it also heralds the arrival of their anxiously awaited fourth album and first full-length since 2014’s Pop Psychology— which debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 and bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.

About the visual, frontman Tyler Glenn commented, “For me getting over someone can be a long arduous never ending process. I can fill my days and nights with distractions, self medication, glamour and other friends, but it’s as if I still feel the presence of that person everywhere I go. With phones, it’s even harder. They’re always a text or an Instagram like away. We wanted to capture that feeling in this video. Is it all a dream? Is it one blurry night or several? Does it even matter, if the one person you want to share it with isn’t around anymore?”

“Used To Like” extends a legacy of smashes, including the RIAA double platinum #1 singles “Everybody Talks” and “Animal”. It follows a period of dormancy for Neon Trees. Following a triumphant 2015 headliner, the group took a break with Tyler dropping solo music and making his acclaimed Broadway debut starring in Kinky Boots in 2018. Inspired by the production, he turned his attention towards Neon Trees in 2019 as the group collectively wrote its next era years-in-the-making.

Now, that era begins with “Used To Like”.