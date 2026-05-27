Next on Deck

Questions

COMMON QUESTIONS

How much does it cost to enter? The entry fee is $15 per submission. You may submit multiple songs as separate entries. We kept it low — accessible to any working artist.

Who judges the submissions? American Songwriter's editorial team reviews every entry. We're looking for craft, originality, and authentic voice — not follower counts or budgets.

What genre should I submit? Any genre. No restrictions, no categories. If it's original and it's yours, it belongs here.

When will I hear back? Finalists notified within 3 weeks of the deadline. All entrants receive submission confirmation. No year-long waits.

Do I have to attend the showcase? Finalists are expected to perform if selected. The live performance is core to what makes this valuable — for you and the audience.

What if I don't win? All finalists receive an editorial feature and social promotion. Being selected as a finalist is a real credential — not a consolation prize.

Can I enter multiple seasons? Yes. Each season is a fresh opportunity. Season One didn't work out? Season Two is a clean slate.