 Next On Deck - American Songwriter

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Next on Deck
NEXT
ON
 DECK American Songwriter's artist discovery platform. Real stages. Real prizes. Real fast.
Submit Your Music How It Works
Presented by American Songwriter
Now Open SEASON ONE
$10,000 Cash Prize
$15 Entry Fee
21 Days to Results
3 Showcases / Year
Submission Deadline November 30, 2025 Spots are limited each season
What Is This NOT A
CONTEST.
AN OPPORTUNITY.

Next on Deck is American Songwriter's seasonal artist discovery platform. Every season, we open submissions to emerging artists across every genre — and we select finalists to perform at a live showcase in front of a real audience.

Videos by American Songwriter

No categories. No gatekeepers. No waiting a year to find out if you made it. Each season runs on a short cycle — submit, get selected, take the stage, get paid. Then we do it again.

American Songwriter has been covering music and the people who make it since 1984. When we say an artist is next, people listen. This is your shot to be that artist.

Why Next on Deck THIS IS DIFFERENT AND HERE'S WHY
01Fast TurnaroundNo year-long waits. Each season runs a short cycle — submit, results, showcase. You know where you stand fast.
02Real Cash PrizesWinners choose between $10,000 cash or an artist development package. We believe in paying artists.
03A Real StageFinalists perform at a live showcase — a real room, a real audience, American Songwriter's name behind you.
04Real EditorialSelected artists get featured across American Songwriter's platform — real exposure to fans who care about craft.
What You Win THE PRIZE PACKAGE Winners choose what matters most to them.
$ Cash Prize $10,000 Direct cash to the winning artist. No strings. Use it however your career needs it most right now.
Artist Development Package $10,000 Recording time, production support, promotion, and editorial coverage. A curated package valued at $10,000.
Every Finalist Gets Exposure + Stage Live showcase performance. American Songwriter editorial feature. Social promotion to American Songwriter's audience of music fans.
* Prize structure may vary season to season. Full details at submission.
The Process HOW IT WORKS
1 Submit Your Music Enter your best track, a short bio, and your $15 submission fee. No categories, no genre restrictions — any artist, any sound. Online creators welcome. Opens: Sept 1 · Closes: Nov 30
2 Get Selected American Songwriter's editorial team reviews every submission. Finalists notified within 3 weeks of the deadline. No year-long waits. Fast, clear, direct. Results: Mid-December
3 Take The Stage Finalists perform at a live showcase. Winner announced that night, chooses their prize. Then Season Two opens. Rinse and repeat. Showcase: Late Jan · The Basement East · Nashville, TN
The Season Structure THREE SEASONS.
THREE STAGES.
ALL YEAR LONG.
Season 1 — Fall Sept · Oct · Nov · Dec → Showcase: Late January
Sept 1
Submissions OpenSeason One goes live — submit from anywhere
Nov 30
Submission DeadlineLast day to enter Season One
Mid-Dec
Finalists AnnouncedSelected artists notified publicly
Late Jan
Live Showcase — Season OneThe Basement East · Nashville, TN · Doors 7PM
Season 2 — Spring Feb · Mar · Apr → Showcase: Late May
Feb 1
Submissions OpenSeason Two goes live
Apr 30
Submission DeadlineLast day to enter Season Two
Mid-May
Finalists AnnouncedSelected artists notified publicly
Late May
Live Showcase — Season TwoThe Basement East · Nashville, TN · Doors 7PM
Season 3 — Summer June · July · Aug → Showcase: Late September · Finale: October
June 1
Submissions OpenSeason Three goes live
Aug 31
Submission DeadlineLast day to enter Season Three
Mid-Sept
Finalists AnnouncedSelected artists notified publicly
Late Sept
Live Showcase — Season ThreeThe Basement East · Nashville, TN · Doors 7PM
October
★ Annual FinaleAll-season celebration event — venue TBA
Who Can Enter THIS IS FOR YOU IF —
You're IndependentUnsigned, self-releasing, or on a small indie label. Original music on your own terms — you belong here.
You Create OnlineTikTok, YouTube, Instagram, SoundCloud — online creators actively encouraged. Your audience proves your music connects.
Any Genre, Any SoundCountry, hip hop, folk, pop, Americana, R&B, rock — no categories, no restrictions. Original music is all that matters.
You Want A Real StageNot a livestream. A real room, a real crowd, and a real American Songwriter moment on your resume.
You're Tired of WaitingYear-long cycles are broken. Submit, find out, take the stage — all within a single season.
You Want Real ExposureAmerican Songwriter reaches millions of music fans each month. Being featured here means something to people who care about craft.
Questions COMMON QUESTIONS
How much does it cost to enter?The entry fee is $15 per submission. You may submit multiple songs as separate entries. We kept it low — accessible to any working artist.
Who judges the submissions?American Songwriter's editorial team reviews every entry. We're looking for craft, originality, and authentic voice — not follower counts or budgets.
What genre should I submit?Any genre. No restrictions, no categories. If it's original and it's yours, it belongs here.
When will I hear back?Finalists notified within 3 weeks of the deadline. All entrants receive submission confirmation. No year-long waits.
Do I have to attend the showcase?Finalists are expected to perform if selected. The live performance is core to what makes this valuable — for you and the audience.
What if I don't win?All finalists receive an editorial feature and social promotion. Being selected as a finalist is a real credential — not a consolation prize.
Can I enter multiple seasons?Yes. Each season is a fresh opportunity. Season One didn't work out? Season Two is a clean slate.
Cash or development package?Winners choose after the showcase. Both options fully described before you enter so you can decide from day one.
Season One — Now Open ARE YOU
NEXT ON DECK? Submit your music. Take the stage. Get paid. American Songwriter is watching.
Submit Now — $15 Learn More First
$15 per submission · Any genre · Online creators welcome
Season One Submission Deadline November 30, 2025

What Is Next On Deck?

THIS CONTEST IS FOR YOU IF:

✓ You perform live and want bigger stages
✓ You’re building momentum online (TikTok, YouTube, anywhere)
✓ You haven’t hit the stage yet—but you know you’ve got it
✓ You’ve put in the work and are ready for your next level
✓ You’re ready for a real shot—not just another contest

HOW IT WORKS:

  • Submit your best song (or more than one)
  • Choose the categories that fit your sound
  • Get in front of real industry decision-makers
  • Advance through the ranks (Semis → Finalists → Top 3)
  • Take the stage in Nashville in front of a VIP audience
ENTER SONGS NOW

This is your shot. Take it.

What are the Prizes?

  • $20,000 USD in Cash USD
  • Signature Live Performance
    • Top 3 Finalists perform ‘live’ and Grand Prize winner announced to a VIP audience
  • Publishing Deal Opportunity with Savage Music
  • Mentorship with A&R Industry Executives
  • 2-Page Feature in American Songwriter Magazine
  • Premier Studio Recording Package
  • Premium Gear Package
  • Extensive Customized PR Campaign
  • 1-Year Free American Songwriter Membership
  • $5,000 USD in Cash USD
  • Signature Live Performance
  • Publishing Deal Opportunity with Savage Music
  • Mentorship with A&R Industry Executives
  • Feature in American Songwriter Magazine
  • Premier Studio Recording Package
  • Premium Gear Package
  • 1-Year Free American Songwriter Membership
  • $500 USD in Cash
  • Feature on American Songwriter
  • 1-Year Free American Songwriter Membership
  • Feature on American Songwriter

Grand Prize Winner

$20,000 Cash Prize

  • Signature Live Performance
  • A&R Mentorship
  • Publishing Deal Opportunity with Savage Music
  • Featured in American Songwriter Magazine
  • $20,000 USD in Cash USD
  • Top 3 Finalists perform ‘live’ and Grand Prize winner announced to a VIP audience
  • Publishing Deal Opportunity with Savage Music
  • Mentorship with A&R Industry Executives
  • 2-Page Feature in American Songwriter Magazine
  • Premier Studio Recording Package
  • Premium Gear Package
  • Extensive Customized PR Campaign
  • 1-Year Free American Songwriter Membership
  • $5,000 USD in Cash USD
  • Signature Live Performance
  • Publishing Deal Opportunity with Savage Music
  • Mentorship with A&R Industry Executives
  • Feature in American Songwriter Magazine
  • Premier Studio Recording Package
  • Premium Gear Package
  • 1-Year Free American Songwriter Membership
  • $500 USD in Cash
  • Feature on American Songwriter
  • 1-Year Free American Songwriter Membership
  • Feature on American Songwriter
  • Promotion prizes are fulfilled on a rolling basis throughout the contest and are specific to each individual promotion.

Meet the 3rd Annual Road Ready Judges

Senior Vice President at THE TEAM representing major global artists like Coldplay and Bastille, with a career rooted in artist advocacy and top-tier booking agencies.
Music agent with over a decade of experience helping artists like Of Monsters and Men build successful touring careers and long-term industry relationships.
Longtime Brilliant Corners manager who has guided the careers of artists including Toro y Moi, Josh Ritter, Real Estate, and The Dip.
Founder of Violet Hill and veteran manager overseeing top producers, songwriters, and artists with credits spanning Taylor Swift, BTS, Sia, and more.
Veteran booking agent, manager, and live event specialist who has spent decades developing artists and producing concerts from clubs to major festivals.
Accomplished A&R executive whose career spans major labels and includes work with global superstars like Lady Gaga, Pink, and Santana, with over 60 million records sold.
Veteran A&R executive known for discovering and developing artists such as Josh Ritter, Brendan Benson, and Langhorne Slim.

Click to Learn More About Our Judges

Latest News

📣 Moga Family Band Wins American Songwriter’s Road Ready Talent Contest: Live Grand Finale Recap From Nashville

📣 Meet the 3rd Annual Road Ready Judges

RR Winners

What are the Categories?

Choose your category during entry. You can submit as many songs and enter as many categories as you’d like.

Pop music delivers catchy hooks, polished production, and broad appeal, blending contemporary influences into accessible, radio-ready songs.

R&B/Soul highlights smooth, emotive vocals, groove-driven arrangements, and deep roots in rhythm and blues and gospel traditions.

Rock is driven by electric guitars, bass, and drums, featuring powerful riffs, dynamic energy, and expressive vocals.

Authentic, roots-driven songs drawing from Americana and blues traditions.

Christian music centers on faith-based themes of worship, praise, and devotion, expressed across a wide range of musical styles.

Authentic, heartfelt songs that capture the voice and storytelling of country music.

Hip-Hop/Rap features rhythmic beats, spoken rhymes, and expressive lyrical flow, often highlighting storytelling, wordplay, and cultural commentary.

Indie music values artistic freedom and experimentation, spanning diverse styles while showcasing distinctive sounds and independent spirit.

Latin Music encompasses vibrant styles from Latin America and Spain, featuring rich rhythms, lively instrumentation, and diverse cultural influences.

Folk/Singer-Songwriter music emphasizes acoustic instrumentation, intimate vocals, and lyrical depth rooted in personal storytelling.

Frequently asked questions

If you’re still deciding whether to enter, you’re probably wondering how it all works. Here’s everything you need to know before beginning your entry process.

Have an additional question? Reach out to us directly below. 

CONTACT US

Open to unsigned artists worldwide (bands, singers, rappers, duos, and solo artists) in any genre who are not signed to a major label or its subsidiaries.

Final Deadline: August 26 at 11:59 PM CT

Yes, you retain full ownership of your music. We do not claim any rights to your submissions.

Every song you submit into a promotion is automatically entered into the overall contest, giving you eligibility for both standard contest prizes and promotion-specific prizes.

Yes! Cover songs are accepted in any available category.

Yes—the contest is open to artists worldwide.

Entry is normally $35 per submission. Right now, you can enter for $25 with early bird pricing. Prices may change during the contest.

Copy and paste a public link to your songs into the form at checkout. They can be hosted on any platform: Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Google Drive, etc.

To edit your entry please email our Customer Relations team at [email protected] with your Order ID and the edit you need to make.

*Note: We cannot guarantee that we will be able to edit your entry if you contact us more than 2 weeks after your entry date.

Yes—but what matters most is how well your submission represents you as an artist. Enter the songs and videos that best showcase your talent.

Our judges do not give individual feedback. If you are interested in having your songs reviewed, we have a lyric critique benefit that is included in our Diamond Memberships.

Finalists are announced in the fall via email and on our website. The Grand Prize winner is announced during the live performance the following spring.

Terms & Conditions

ENTER SONGS NOW
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