Next on Deck is American Songwriter's seasonal artist discovery platform. Every season, we open submissions to emerging artists across every genre — and we select finalists to perform at a live showcase in front of a real audience.
No categories. No gatekeepers. No waiting a year to find out if you made it. Each season runs on a short cycle — submit, get selected, take the stage, get paid. Then we do it again.
American Songwriter has been covering music and the people who make it since 1984. When we say an artist is next, people listen. This is your shot to be that artist.
THIS CONTEST IS FOR YOU IF:
✓ You perform live and want bigger stages
✓ You’re building momentum online (TikTok, YouTube, anywhere)
✓ You haven’t hit the stage yet—but you know you’ve got it
✓ You’ve put in the work and are ready for your next level
✓ You’re ready for a real shot—not just another contest
HOW IT WORKS:
Choose your category during entry. You can submit as many songs and enter as many categories as you’d like.
Pop music delivers catchy hooks, polished production, and broad appeal, blending contemporary influences into accessible, radio-ready songs.
R&B/Soul highlights smooth, emotive vocals, groove-driven arrangements, and deep roots in rhythm and blues and gospel traditions.
Rock is driven by electric guitars, bass, and drums, featuring powerful riffs, dynamic energy, and expressive vocals.
Authentic, roots-driven songs drawing from Americana and blues traditions.
Christian music centers on faith-based themes of worship, praise, and devotion, expressed across a wide range of musical styles.
Authentic, heartfelt songs that capture the voice and storytelling of country music.
Hip-Hop/Rap features rhythmic beats, spoken rhymes, and expressive lyrical flow, often highlighting storytelling, wordplay, and cultural commentary.
Indie music values artistic freedom and experimentation, spanning diverse styles while showcasing distinctive sounds and independent spirit.
Latin Music encompasses vibrant styles from Latin America and Spain, featuring rich rhythms, lively instrumentation, and diverse cultural influences.
Folk/Singer-Songwriter music emphasizes acoustic instrumentation, intimate vocals, and lyrical depth rooted in personal storytelling.
If you’re still deciding whether to enter, you’re probably wondering how it all works. Here’s everything you need to know before beginning your entry process.
Have an additional question? Reach out to us directly below.
Open to unsigned artists worldwide (bands, singers, rappers, duos, and solo artists) in any genre who are not signed to a major label or its subsidiaries.
⏰ Final Deadline: August 26 at 11:59 PM CT
Yes, you retain full ownership of your music. We do not claim any rights to your submissions.
Every song you submit into a promotion is automatically entered into the overall contest, giving you eligibility for both standard contest prizes and promotion-specific prizes.
Yes! Cover songs are accepted in any available category.
Yes—the contest is open to artists worldwide.
Entry is normally $35 per submission. Right now, you can enter for $25 with early bird pricing. Prices may change during the contest.
Copy and paste a public link to your songs into the form at checkout. They can be hosted on any platform: Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Google Drive, etc.
To edit your entry please email our Customer Relations team at [email protected] with your Order ID and the edit you need to make.
*Note: We cannot guarantee that we will be able to edit your entry if you contact us more than 2 weeks after your entry date.
Yes—but what matters most is how well your submission represents you as an artist. Enter the songs and videos that best showcase your talent.
Our judges do not give individual feedback. If you are interested in having your songs reviewed, we have a lyric critique benefit that is included in our Diamond Memberships.
Finalists are announced in the fall via email and on our website. The Grand Prize winner is announced during the live performance the following spring.