With elements of blues, rock, soul and funk seamlessly mixed together, Minnesota native Nicholas David has built his brand through multiple albums, a spot as keyboard player in Devon Allman’s band, and an appearance on NBC’s hit reality competition series, The Voice. He is continuing to build this brand with latest album ‘Yesterday’s Gone.’ It features mellow hits like “Heavy Heart” and “I’m Interested,” the oldest song he’s ever written. Perhaps the song with the most potential from this Samantha Fish produced record is “Hole in the Bottom.”

From an early age singing Alice in Chains in his bedroom, David knew that he had a talent vocally. The three-sport high school athlete started using this newly discovered talent to the fullest, playing in a garage band and filling notebooks full of lyrics. Now, he’s got his hands full as the father of young children, showcasing his skills on the road, and promoting his new music, particularly his new music video for “Hole in the Bottom.”

The song itself is one that teaches a great life lesson of living in the moment and climbing the mountain of life.

“Hole in the Bottom is about wishing and wondering, risks and regrets, hopefully more risks than regrets” says David. “It’s about our life’s choices and what we’ve done with them, good and bad they’re buried in our bones all the while time rolls on, faster than we would like. Aware of our impermanence how to we respond to the day? It’s a call to answer to the moment – this one. It’s a call to learn from the past while looking to the future with our feet planted firmly in the present.”

The music video for this inspirational track was shot in a forested area and shows off David’s skills on the keys. It also features Duane Betts, son of famed Dickey Betts. Betts accompanied David in the production of the album as a studio contributor. Other musicians include Wild Hearts Record artist Jonathan Long, Drummer Scott Graves, and Crescent City bassist Charlie Wooton.

To stay up to date on all things surrounding Nicholas David, follow him on Instagram and Twitter @thefeelin. “Hole in the Bottom” on his latest album ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ is available on streaming sites everywhere today!

Check out the Devon Williams directed video below: