NIIKA Premieres the Video for “Blue Smoke”

With branches reaching out to a multitude of different genres and regions of the world, Russian-born Chicago native Nika Nemirovsky, otherwise known as NIIKA, has a unique sound that doesn’t confine her to one specific genre. She eloquently mixes indie, soul, pop, and even dabbles in rock to give her a distinct persona. Fans got a first glimpse of her in 2017 when she made a good impression, releasing a four-track EP titled ‘Honest Dancing.’ She plans to build on this with the April release of ‘Close But Not Too Close,’ her first full-length collection. To give fans a teaser on what’s to come, NIIKA has released a vintage-esque video for new single “Blue Smoke.”

The track is a moving story of understanding and friendship. “Blue Smoke” is basically a love song for my friend” says NIIKA. “We often see more honest sides of our friends than we do of our lovers, and as a songwriter, I want to celebrate that clarity and adoration. This tune is an homage to my dear friend for her mystifying qualities… moody, joyful, archetypal, raw, endlessly reverent, and wonderfully musical. I wove her into the writing it in all the magical secret ways, and mostly just tried to stay out of my own way and keep the music uncomplicated and tender.”

The album is one that features all of NIIKA’s tools that she has honed in since the beginning of her musical journey. “‘Close But Not Too Close’, delivers themes of intimacy, body, friendship, and nature through intricate patterns of voice and guitar, unexpected rhythmic shifts, and swells of harmony. Crossing the boundaries of indie rock, art pop, neo soul, and haunted folk, NIIKA’s earnest, warm songwriting invites listeners to commune, restore, and release within the heart of the melody.”

She will be showcasing “Blue Smoke” as well as the other eight tracks on this album as she plays various shows throughout The Windy City and even in New York City. Keep up with NIIKA on Bandcamp.

Watch the video for “Blue Smoke” below: