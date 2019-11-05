Old Dominion Debuts at No. 1 With Self-Titled Third Album

Acclaimed CMA Vocal Group of the Year and two-time ACM Group of the Year, Old Dominion have debuted No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart with their self-titled third album – the largest streaming album debut by a country band this year with 13.7 million on-demand audio streams.

The band co-produced the entirety of the album for the first time alongside longtime collaborator Shane McAnally. Download and stream Old DominionHERE.

Old Dominion celebrates the release by doing what they do best: performing for their fans. On Thursday, the quintet takes over the famed Plaza on “Today,” on Nov. 12, the band performs on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and on Nov. 13, the band performs during the 2019 CMA Awards live from Nashville.

Their current, Top-5-and-climbing second single, “One Man Band,” was released as a fan favorite with more than 127 million streams and performed on “Good Morning America.” The first single “Make It Sweet” reached No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts, making it Old Dominion’s seventh No. 1 song.

Old Dominion recently announced dates for their “We Are Old Dominion Tour” in Canada kicking off in 2020. The Gold & Gold Productions, AEG, and Concerts West powered outing will hit 12 cities with Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick set to open on select dates. In addition, the band will be doing two special nights in Niagara Falls, ON at the Fallsview Casino Resort as “An Evening With Old Dominion, The Band Behind the Curtain.” During these shows, fans can expect to see the band showcase a set list of chart-topping hit songs they’ve penned that have been recorded by other artists, as well as the stories behind the songs. They will also return to the U.S. on Nov. 1 to finish out their “Make It Sweet Tour.” Click HERE for full routing.