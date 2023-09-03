Omar Apollo Releases New Music Video for “Ice Slippin”

Omar Apollo recently released a new single titled “Ice Slippin,” along with a music video for the song. “Ice Slippin” will be featured on Apollo’s upcoming EP, Live for Me, which will be released on October 6.

“Ice Slippin” is an emotional song, and the video depicts enigmatic imagery. The music video is directed by Rubberband. The song was dropped last week, and the video for “Ice Slippin” was released on August 31.

The song’s opening lyrics partially read, When you coming home/ Home is where you’re supposed to be/ Turn around its not too late, did I hurt you/ You live too far away/ Are you turning off your phone again/ If I take back my words, would you return to me. The music video for the song “Ice Slippin” begins with text that reads, “SORROW YOU’VE TAKEN THE FORM OF MY SKIN CAN I LEAVE MY BODY BEHIND?”

According to Uproxx, Apollo released an official statement regarding his newest single. “‘Ice Slippin’ is about reliving the thoughts I had passing through my mind the winter I came out to my family. Receiving cold judgment as opposed to the acceptance I felt I deserved,” Apollo said. “This song is a reflection and reaction of all the emotions I had to face before and after I decided to leave the icy streets of Indiana.”

During a recent interview with Forbes, Apollo discussed his mindset when he returns home. “I’ve been watching a lot of Muhammad Ali fights and Mike Tyson fights,” Apollo said. “There’s this mindset that you get into. It is this kind of destructive state of mind to where you give it your all… so much that your whole life becomes consumed. You go home and just have to turn it off, but it’s like everything you see, there’s an idea there.”

In the same interview, Apollo also discussed how he sometimes enters a “really chaotic creative mindset” while working on music. “I’ve been there before. I did it when I made Ivory, and that was really dark,” Apollo said of his 2022 debut studio album. “To finish a piece of work that you care about is like really, really, really hard. I’m at the point now where I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m about to go somewhere else for like a month and just be on writing mode, on music mode, on idea mode.’ You just become a vessel, like an antenna that just constantly gets inputs.”

