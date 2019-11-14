‘On The Farm’ Session With Colton Turner Features, “Who’s Blue”

Colton Turner, to our ears, is the rockabilly Jason Mraz. The talented songwriter brings a vibrant, while almost weathered, stylings to his craft. It is one that makes the song feel classic and contemporary.



It is quite a lot to take in, someone so young sounding like a classic cut. It is one of the ultimate compliments of a rock-a-billy picker and it is not doled out lightly.

Turner has made inroads with the music community by his ability to transition between Honky Tonk and rockabilly, with the ability to pick up the pace as well as be soulful when it slows down.

He recently joined the “On The Farm” series, which features performances filmed in a single-camera, cinema vérité style inside of an intimate natural locations around the beautiful Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon, each year at Pickathon.

On The Farm Season 7, Episode 2 (S07E02) features Colton Turner (#coltonturnerband) with “Who’s Blue.”