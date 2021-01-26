Singer/songwriter guitarist Orianthi teased fans about a new partnership with Gibson last year and the first collaboration is set for worldwide release this coming May.

The new Gibson Orianthi SJ-200 Custom in Cherry is the Australian guitar phenom’s vision of her ideal Gibson acoustic. Watch her discuss the evolution of the guitar in this Gibson TV video below.

Orianthi Discusses her new Gibson SJ-200 Signature Acoustic

“Creating a signature acoustic with the amazing Gibson team was truly an honor! I couldn’t be happier!” Orianthi said in a statement. “It’s the same full SJ-200 sound, but it plays much faster with a 345 neck on it. With the modified unique LR Baggs custom pickup, it’s a balanced guitar and cuts through. I can’t wait for you all to be able to pick it up and shred away on it in May.”

Gibson Orianthi SJ-200 Acoustic

Orianthi visited the Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, MT in late 2019 and worked with the luthiers in the Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop to create her perfect signature guitar. A special neck is modeled after a Gibson ES 345, featuring a redesigned pickguard with Lotus Flowers, as well as mother-of-pearl dot inlays in the neck. Other features include a AAA Sitka spruce top and maple back, gold Grover® Keystone tuners, a stunning and distinctive Cherry nitrocellulose lacquer finish, and an LR Baggs™ Orianthi System, with under-saddle piezo pickup and sound hole mounted preamp and controls and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Orianthi to the Gibson family,” says Elizabeth Heidt, Global Head of Entertainment Relations for Gibson. “We have been fans of her artistry from the start and it is a win for Gibson to have this incredibly talented woman join us.”

In addition to a stellar career performing with Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper and others, Orianthi recently released her latest solo album, O, this past November on via Frontiers Music Srl, supported with lead single “Sinner’s Hymn.”

“The album O is a very inspired album. I kept things pretty raw and didn’t overthink it. Marti [Frederiksen, producer, mixer, songwriter] and I wanted to create a unique sound and vibe with every track and we experimented a lot with synths and different guitar tones. Lyrically, a lot of this record comes from life experience and other people’s stories. It’s going to be so fun to play these songs live!” says Orianthi.

The new Gibson Orianthi SJ-200 Custom in Cherry will be available worldwide this coming May 2021 on www.gibson.com.