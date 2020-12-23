Ovation, the revered guitar brand established by Charles Kaman in 1965, has been sold by Drum Workshop (DW) to GEWA Music, with GEWA establishing a USA division effective February 1. In addition to the Ovation product line, GEWA also acquired the Adamas and Applause brands as part of the deal.

The two companies have been longtime distribution partners. DW became owner of the legendary guitar maker as part of a multi-brand acquisition from Fender/KMC in 2015 and GEWA was immediately awarded exclusive Ovation distribution rights throughout Europe and soon after, began developing proprietary Ovation designs for the European market.

Ovation Guitars headquarters

Ovation‘s New Hartford Custom Shop will focus on the manufacturing of high-quality Adamas models. These hand-built instruments will be available for viewing directly on the Ovation website and will be available for purchase through the brand’s worldwide network of “Ovation PLUS Retailers”.

“We look forward to using our knowledge and expertise in the guitar field to link new ideas and concepts with one of the most legendary guitar brands of the 1970/1980s,” Hans-Peter Messner CEO/President GEWA music GmbH said. “We are already working on the implementation of several ideas that will soon be presented to our worldwide Ovation fans & trade partners. No other guitar brand has shaped the sound of the 1970s and 1980s like Ovation. It is a very special challenge to continue the legendary story that began with Charles Kaman’s vision. We dedicate ourselves to this with a lot of enthusiasm! We would like to thank Drum Workshop for the fair and open discussions and the good cooperation over the past years.”

Chris Lombardi CEO/President Drum Workshop Inc added: “We couldn‘t be more pleased that GEWA will be shepherding this important guitar brand into the future. Their knowledge in this area and dedication to carrying on the Ovation tradition of innovation and player-friendly design means Ovation is in excellent hands going forward. We congratulate Hans-Peter Messner and the entire GEWA team on being part of this brand’s ongoing story.”

Long-time guitar specialist and GEWA Guitars product manager Uwe Prüßner, GEWA Guitars Marketing Manager Thomas Neuhierl will oversee artist relations and marketing efforts. Rick Hall will remain an integral part of the Ovation team, supporting GEWA Guitars team as Sales & Marketing Specialist.

