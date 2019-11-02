Patty Griffin, The Revivalists to Perform on Austin City Limits

Texas singer-songwriter Patty Griffin and New Orleans rockers The Revivalists will be featured in the new installment of Austin City Limits milestone Season 45

Austin City Limits (ACL) showcases American roots music and Griffin will perform an intimate, stripped-down set highlighting songs from her recent self-titled release while The Revivalists will play crowd-pleasing anthems from their latest Take Good Care.

ACL executive producer Terry Lickona said that the performance from Griffin is one that is certainly to please her loyal fans as well as help create new ones.

“As a songwriter, Patty’s songs are usually autobiographical without being totally revealing, but one reason she connects so well with her fans is that she has the uncanny knack of making us explore our inner selves in the process,” Lickona told American Songwriter.



Patty Griffin delivers a powerful performance with songs from her new self-titled release, her tenth studio album — the first after a four-year hiatus. The Austin favorite first appeared on ACL in a songwriters’ special in 2000, and she returns for her sixth appearance on our stage, adding another extraordinary chapter to her storied two-decade career. Accompanied by guitarist David Pulkingham and percussionist/multi-instrumentalist Conrad Choucroun, Griffin performs highlights from her latest, including the new single “The Wheel”, along with “Luminous Places” and “Hourglass”. The Austin-based musician introduces “Boys From Tralee,” a Celtic-folk stunner that tells the story of her Irish ancestors’ emigration to the United States. Griffin dips back to 2004’s Impossible Dream for the bluesy gut-punch “Standing”, showcasing her rich vocals and love of gospel.



“We take great pride in claiming Patty as one of our own here in Austin,” Lickona added in a press release, “but the truth is that her songs have captured the hearts and souls of millions of fans the world over.”



Chart-topping New Orleans brass-rockers The Revivalists perform an irresistible set filled with get-up-and-dance gems from their acclaimed 2018 album Take Good Care. The road-tested band, who’ve perfected their energetic live show with over a decade of non-stop touring, take the crowd on an emotional rollercoaster with infectious slow-build numbers that escalate to anthems. The eight-piece outfit open with their platinum-selling 2015 breakthrough, “Wish I Knew You,” the nostalgic funk jam that became a Number One Billboard smash. Lead singer David Shaw strikes a chord with his signature soulful howl and the group showcase their love for old-school soul on set-closer “Got Love”.



“The Revivalists won me over the day I saw them play at New Orleans’ Jazzfest,” Lickona said. “They may not have that typical New Orleans sound that comes to mind, but they have the grit, the funk, and the spice to create their own special kind of musical gumbo.”



The broadcast premieres Saturday, November 2 at 8pm CT/9pm ET on PBS. Providing viewers a front-row seat to the best in live performance for a remarkable 45 years, the program airs weekly on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings for times) and full episodes are made available online for a limited time at pbs.org/austincitylimits immediately following the initial broadcast. Viewers can visit acltv.com for news regarding future tapings, episode schedules and select live stream updates. The show’s official hashtag is #acltv.