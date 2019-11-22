Acclaimed photographer Lynn Goldsmith gave an inspiring and candid talk last night at the Morrison Hotel Gallery in NYC, regaling the audience with tales of her years photographing legendary musicians, among them Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards, Gene Simmons and Debbie Harry. Goldsmith paid particular attention to her working friendship over the years photographing the iconic Patti Smith, which have been compiled into a new book Before Easter After. “Photos of Patti are electric in color because she had been portrayed publicly in a very black and white way,” Goldsmith said. “I wanted to change that.”
Check out our photo gallery recap of some of the evening’s candid moments. (All event photos courtesy of Estelle Massry)