Parting is, indeed, such sweet sorrow. Time’s imposing hand casts a further rose-tinted glow around the past. Breakups we once thought to be sour and cathartic become warm and romantic. Americana band Pond Diver is here to remind you of the truth. With a new song called “Look Around,” premiering today on American Songwriter, lead singer Daniel Lewey beacons you through the sands of time.

“If it all goes down, our path won’t lead us home / We knew this wouldn’t last / Don’t be the one who looks back,” he sings. His words are pointed, gliding through fuzzy guitars, yet there’s a welcoming invitation to learn and grow.

“‘Look Around’ is a really special song to us because it has grown over time with the band,” the band says.

“Look Around” began as a guitar line from friend and former guitarist Adam Schoenbachler, a sturdy foundation that would later serve them well. “Adam was thinking about the coming warmth of summertime to write a flowy, relaxed guitar line,” they continue, “and when Daniel paired that with his introspective, thoughtful lyrics, we were convinced that we had to get a recording on our upcoming sessions.”

“The title line for the song (‘We knew this wouldn’t last / Don’t be the one who looks back’) sums up the song pretty well. It’s about having a good reason to leave a relationship, but the further you get from it, the more fond and romanticized the memories become. While most of the song is passionate and reflective, this line stands out as a moment of clarity: ‘You know why things had to come to an end, and don’t forget it.’”

“Look Around” is another primer to the band’s debut EP, Flashbacks, out January 24. The record – featuring contributions from John Paul White, Dylan LeBlanc, Thad Saajid, and The Pollies members Jay Burgess and Jon Davis – was recorded at Single Lock Records’ Sun Drop Studio and produced by Austin Motlow (White, Blaze Lawrimore). The band also includes Collin James (guitar), Luke Wright (guitar), David Marsh (bass), and Hudson James (drums).

“Recording [this EP] came at a pivotal time for us, as we were still trying to narrow down our own sound,” the band explains. “Having the opportunity to record ‘Look Around’ again gave us a launching point, and the production we did with this song influenced the entirety of ‘Flashbacks.’”

“From fuzzed-out double bass and baritone guitar to layered harmonies of acoustic guitar and piano, the textures on ‘Look Around’ shaped how we proceeded for the rest of the project. ‘Look Around’ enabled us to create some unique sonic textures that you can hear throughout other songs on Flashbacks.”

Listen to “Look Around” below.