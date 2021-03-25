If you’re a PreSonus user or thinking about moving over to their platform for recording your songs, it just became a little more enticing with the addition of nearly 10 GB of royalty free sample and loop libraries.

The 19 new sample and loop libraries all include Audioloops construction kits, compatible with Studio One Prime, Artist, and Professional version 3.5.5 and higher; and Impact XT kits, which are compatible with Studio One Artist and Professional version 4 and higher.

A PreSonus Sphere account, which runs $14.95/month or $164.95/year, is the easiest way to keep up to date with all PreSonus offers, though you can buy individual libraries here.

PreSonus Sphere Libraries

Here’s a breakdown of some of the new additions (taken from the PreSonus press announcement):

The 4 Forty library brings an eclectic mix of modern drum sounds, lush synth sounds, dramatic piano riffs, funky basslines, and more, in the styles of Jay-Z, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and other hitmakers.

Afro Pop is equal parts pop sensibility and exotic percussion, mixed with infectious grooves in a Caribbean-inspired cocktail that will put a smile on your face.

Changes is a great choice for lovers of old school R&B, with 808 kicks, slow synth grooves, and ear-catching beats.

Core Drum Kit construction kits target modern genres with punchy kicks, booming 808s, cracking snares and claps, clean percussion, silky smooth hi-hats and cymbals, and inspiring melodies.

Loaded with moody keys, dope synths, crisp drums, and booming sub-basses, Dark Moon delivers just the right amount of alien textures to make your grooves stand out.

Dream presents today’s drama-drenched, Top 40-inspired, uplifting sounds, with bold piano melodies, strings, huge synths, leads, basses, and cracking drums—perfect for collaborations of hip-hop and R&B.

Loaded with slick synth melodies, punchy kicks, theatrical orchestra hits, and more, Drip is perfect for modern productions with the ears of Music Supervisors in mind.

Feelings delivers lush pads, dreamy piano leads, hot drum patterns, and moving basslines all designed to inspire your next creation.

Harlem 72 is loaded with disco beats, funky basslines, and a string section ready for its guest-starring role in Shaft, delivering the authentic sound of the ‘70s.

Latin Trap combines catchy Latin dance-inspired melodies with hard-hitting trap drums and 808s that will make your walls shake.

Add positive vibes to your high-energy EDM productions with Lights, featuring four-on-the-floor kicks, uplifting arpeggiated synths, driving basslines, drops, sound effects and more.

Lust and Loyalty will turn up the romance and the heat in your R&B and modern ballad productions, with soft piano melodies, lush strings, silky-smooth basslines, and slow synth leads that will keep you creating all night.

Loaded with radio-ready melodies, hard-hitting drums, lush synth pads, and stabbing leads, Mainstreams provides a flexible mix of loops and samples that will inspire just about any production, from ambient house to pop ballads, EDM to trap.

Great for hip hop, pop, trap, soul, funk, R&B, and more, Modern Melodix XXL captures the diversity of the Los Angeles music scene, with growling basslines, snapping grooves, Afro-pop guitars, rocking B3s, and Latin percussion.

Purple 6 is a collection in the styles of multi-platinum artists such as Drake, Future, Travis Scott, and more, with synth leads, sub-bass lines, punchy strings, and glitchy drums.

Smoke Shop delivers the sounds of the West Coast classics with a modern edge in the style of Kendrick Lamar, SchoolboyQ and YG, with one-shots, riffs, full mixes, and drum and instrument mixes.

Sound Mob Live Edition Vol. 2 is a comprehensive and unique library for modern hip-hop, rap, R&B, and soul productions, including a live one-shot drum kit and drum rolls, live guitar, live bass, keys, strings, and live percussion.

Street-ready and full of grit, Trap Moves is loaded with haunting melodies, rapid-fire drum rolls, and 808’s that will make the earth shake beneath your feet.

Packed with unique pop melodies that are a must-have for big songs, Urban Paparazzi includes big keys, synths, basses, and unique drum patterns.

With these new products, PreSonus Sphere members now have access to 73 sample and loop libraries, every PreSonus add-on for Studio One and Notion®, online collaboration tools, and monthly exclusive livestreams and master classes, plus licenses for both Studio One Professional and Notion. PreSonus Sphere memberships are available for $14.95/month or $164.95/year. For more information, visit www.presonus.com/products/PreSonus-Sphere.

ln addition to being available to PreSonus Sphere members, these new libraries can be purchased individually at the PreSonus Shop: https://shop.presonus.com/software/Software-Category–Loops–Samples.