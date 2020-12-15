Guitarists looking to add high gain boost to their amp modeling sound library will want to check out the new PreSonus® Ampire High Density Pack.
The first Add-on for Ampire, PreSonus’ acclaimed amp modeling and effects plug-in, includes a carefully curated collection of three State Space Modeled iconic amps and six unique stompbox effects. You’ll also receive three impulse-response-based cabinet models to match each amp. Presonus states ‘State Space Modeling is a mathematical method of transferring each component of an analog circuit into the digital domain, while maintaining the unique sonic characteristics of the original hardware.’
According to PreSonus, the new amp models include: Metal Machine +, a high-gain British tube amp with 120 watts of raw power across two channels; Painapple #4, an all-tube British amp featuring a three-band EQ and four stages of high gain; and the Gazoline EMC2, a versatile German amp with two channels and a three-way mode switch.
The six new State Space Modeled pedal effects are compatible with both Ampire and Pedalboard plug-ins and include Blue EQ, a versatile 10-band graphic EQ; Wildrive, a screaming overdrive to create heavy, crunchy tones and harmonics; Dual Comp, a British rarity with a cult following among bassists around the globe; Space Reverb, a boutique classic with a unique shimmer that has made it a favorite among guitarists and Ambient synth fans alike; Pitch Shifter, a Canadian favorite most popular for its dramatic “dive bomb” effect; and Demolition Drive, the perfect overdrive for extended low range players.
Ampire High Density Pack is compatible with the latest generation Ampire plug-in included in Studio One® 5.1.1 or later, as well as the VST3/AU/AAX edition, and is available for a U.S. street price of $39.95 from the PreSonus Shop at https://shop.presonus.com/Ampire-High-Density-Pack.
PreSonus Sphere members receive Ampire High Density Pack as part of their membership. In addition to this new Add-on, PreSonus Sphere members also get access to exclusive presets and FX chains from Steve Stine, Sparkles* (Area 11), and Paddy (NASTY!) through PreSonus Sphere’s exclusive Featured Artist portal–with more added all the time.
For more information, please visit www.presonus.com/products/Ampire/High-Density-Pack.