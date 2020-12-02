PreSonus announces the Eris® Sub8, the first subwoofer in their Eris line, available now at a modest $199.95 street price.

If you have a small recording setup in your home and are looking to add sub-low frequencies for a better and more accurate mix, this sub could do the trick for you. The Eris Sub8 is designed for small monitor speakers, gaming rig, and home theater setups. The Sub8 works with all speakers but was especially designed to complement the voicing and frequency response of Eris-series media reference monitors.

PreSonus Eris Sub8

The Eris Sub8 is driven by an onboard 100-watt Class A/B amplifier, with an accurate low end all the way down to 30 Hz—a full 50Hz below the Eris E3.5s. It naturally extends the reach of Eris E3.5 or E4.5 monitors in a manner appropriate to smaller rooms, where these monitors excel.

According to PreSonus, Eris Sub8 flexibly configures to your mixing and listening needs, connecting to your full-range monitors via ¼” TRS or RCA, with an input level control and a polarity invert switch. Its high pass filter switch and variable low pass filter/crossover control ensure the subwoofer starts working at the precise low-frequency point where your full-range monitors drop off. The result is tight, smooth, clear low end, with a seamless transition from your full-range speakers to the Eris Sub8.

PreSonus Eris Sub8 subwoofer

The PreSonus Eris Sub8 subwoofer is available now for a U.S. street price of $199.95. For more information, visit www.presonus.com/products/Eris-Sub8.