As podcasting and live streaming takes hold during today’s times, microphones have become an important purchase for talk show hosts and musicians looking to speak directly to their fans. The PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic Broadcast Microphone captures a person’s spoken words cleanly and clearly, eliminating annoying breathiness that often happens in conversation.

The PD-70 features off-axis rejection, allowing for easy setup in a broadcast studio, and a cardioid pattern.

PreSonus PD-70

Technical features taken from PreSonus announcement include:

Dynamic broadcast microphone

Cardioid polar pattern

Great choice for recording vocals for podcasts, radio, and more

Works with any audio interface with a microphone preamp

End address

Exceptional clarity throughout its frequency response range

Rugged construction

Top-quality performance specifications​

Integrated hard mount and windscreen

The PreSonus PD-70 is available now at a U.S. street price of $129.95. For more information, visit www.presonus.com/products/PD-70.