As podcasting and live streaming takes hold during today’s times, microphones have become an important purchase for talk show hosts and musicians looking to speak directly to their fans. The PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic Broadcast Microphone captures a person’s spoken words cleanly and clearly, eliminating annoying breathiness that often happens in conversation.
The PD-70 features off-axis rejection, allowing for easy setup in a broadcast studio, and a cardioid pattern.
Technical features taken from PreSonus announcement include:
Dynamic broadcast microphone
Cardioid polar pattern
Great choice for recording vocals for podcasts, radio, and more
Works with any audio interface with a microphone preamp
End address
Exceptional clarity throughout its frequency response range
Rugged construction
Top-quality performance specifications
Integrated hard mount and windscreen
The PreSonus PD-70 is available now at a U.S. street price of $129.95. For more information, visit www.presonus.com/products/PD-70.