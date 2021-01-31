PreSonus® continues to add to their signature effects arsenal with the introduction of the Analog Effects Collection. The five new vintage-inspired plug-ins includes Analog Delay, Analog Chorus, Red Light Distortion, Rotor, and Tricomp®.

Users have several different purchase options. Each are available individually on the PreSonus Shop for $19.95 each, or in a cost-saving, five plug-in collection bundle for $79.95. PreSonus Sphere members and Studio One 5 Professional users will receive a complimentary license for each plug-in in VST3/AU/AAX formats.

The plug-ins were formerly only available in PreSonus Studio One® Professional and Artist and have now been released separately via PreSonus Hub in VST3, AU, and AAX format.

The Analog Effects Collection joins the growing complement of PreSonus signature plug-ins including Ampire, Fat Channel XT, Channel Strip Collection, and VU Meter.

Here’s the full breakdown on each effect, taken from the Presonus announcement:

PreSonus Analog Delay

Analog Delay is a classic emulation plug-in of an analog BBD delay known for its ability to create a warm delay sound that can range from subtle modulation to spirals down a psychedelic rabbit hole. It also features a State-Space Modeled Drive control to add analog grit to your sound for even more tonal sculpting.

PreSonus Chorus

Analog Chorus is a one- to three-voice chorus processor with optional LFO delay-time modulation and stereo-width control. It offers a wide range of effects, from subtle to extreme, with its roots in ‘70s-era analog guitar pedals and studio effects processors.

PreSonus Red Light Distortion

The ever-popular Red Light Distortion is an analog-distortion emulator with six selectable distortion models plus two EQ controls, a Mix control, and independent Drive and Distortion controls to let you to design a unique, signature distortion.

PreSonus Rotor

Rotor is a rotary-speaker emulation plug-in that simulates the sound of a tube-powered amplifier with independently rotating high-mid horns and a bass woofer that excels at adding a sense of motion and unique tonal character. Each speaker’s rotation can be set to a range of speeds, with realistic braking and acceleration effects when changing speeds. State-Space Modeling technology provides authentic tube emulation for extra warmth and character.

PreSonus Tricomp

Rounding out the collection is Tricomp, a three-band compressor plug-in with automatic threshold and ratio settings, plus a relative control for the low and high bands and switchable Attack and Release controls to finalize your mix or add brilliance or punch to frequency-rich signals. The secret weapon for Studio One mix engineers the world over, Tricomp also features State-Space Modeled Saturation control to add analog grit to your sound for even more tonal sculpting.

For more information, visit www.presonus.com/products/analog-effects-collection.