‘Priscilla’ Teaser Trailer Showcases The Life and Marriage of Priscilla and Elvis Presley

The first teaser trailer for A24’s biographical film, Priscilla, has just arrived. Priscilla will follow the life of Priscilla Presley before and after she married the “King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis Presley.

Videos by American Songwriter

Priscilla stars Cailee Spaeny as the titular character and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley. The film is written and directed by prolific filmmaker Sofia Coppola, who has directed several indie classics including The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, and Marie Antoinette. Coppola is also the daughter of The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola.

The teaser, which is only 45 seconds long, begins with a montage of Priscilla getting ready, equipped with hairspray and all the essentials, as “How You Satisfy Me” by Australian band Spectrum plays. As the short teaser continues, it showcases images of monumental moments in the lives of the Presleys, including their marriage and the start of Elvis’ legendary career. At the end of the trailer, Priscilla’s mother asks her, “Priscilla, what about boys at school? Must be some handsome ones,” before an image of the title character and Elvis locking lips appears.

RELATED: Elvis Presley Once Revealed His Thoughts on KISS: “Keep it Simple, Stupid”

Priscilla is the second recent film detailing the life of Elvis, with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis being nominated for Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Awards. Austin Butler, who portrayed The King in the film, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role that same year. Even though Elvis was well-received by critics, some film fans seem to prefer the style that Priscilla is bringing to the table.

Youtuber @aladeenmadafaka4202 wrote, “For those who kept comparing this to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. This movie explores the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla from Priscilla’s POV whereas Baz’s Elvis was just Elvis’ personal life and career. That movie did little to fleshed out Elvis and Priscilla’s relationship so therefore we have this film from Sofia Coppola.”

Priscilla will be released in theaters in October on an unspecified date. The film is based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me, which was co-written by Sandra Harmon. In addition to Spaeny and Elordi, Priscilla stars, Dagmara Domińczyk, Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Luke Humphrey.