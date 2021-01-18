John Mayer continues his innovative partnership with PRS Guitars and introduces the Silver Sky Limited, which features a new flip-flop, polychromatic finish called Lunar Ice. Limited to 1,000 pieces, the striking chameleon paint color reflects hue and light differently at different angles and accentuate the dynamic curves of the Silver Sky’s body.

Mayer joined PRS Guitars founder Paul Reed Smith last week during the company’s virtual launch event of all their new 2021 products, which also includes artist models from Shinedown’s Zach Myers and in-demand guitarist Mark Lettieri (Snarky Puppy, Vulfpeck, Mark Lettieri Trio), plus updates to their Core and SE series. Mayer’s appearance begins around the 2:21:00 mark.

The PRS Silver Sky Lunar Ice blends classic elements of 1963 and 1964 instruments with modern references and delivers the warmth and familiarity of an old guitar with the finesse of a brand-new instrument.

This limited-edition Silver Sky is outfitted with a unique polychromatic finish that accentuates the lines of the Silver Sky’s body in opalescent splendor. From shades of green, pink, blue, purple, and more, this “flip-flop” finish reflects hue and light differently at different angles, giving the guitar a dynamic look that is both delicate and powerful.

PRS Guitars Silver Sky Lunar Ice (Photo Credit: Bartholomew Cooke)

According to PRS, some of the Silver Sky’s other unique features include the headstock shape, tuners, bridge, pickups, and neck and fretboard options. The headstock shape is based on PRS’s trademark design but inverted both to accommodate Mayer’s playing style and also to keep a consistent length of string behind the nut, which makes staying in tune easier. The tuners are a traditional vintage-style, closed-back tuner, but with PRS’s locking design. The steel tremolo takes the patented PRS design and incorporates Gen III knife-edge screws. Setup flush to the body in the neutral position so that the tremolo bridge only goes down in pitch, the bridge’s increased contact with the body allows the guitar itself to be acoustically louder, which in turn improves the signal to noise ratio of the single-coil pickups. The 635JM single-coil pickups are very round and full, with a musical high end that is never “ice-picky” or brash.

PRS Guitars Silver Sky Lunar Ice (Photo Credit: Bartholomew Cooke)

This Silver Sky Limited Edition comes with a maple fretboard. Other high-quality specifications include a bone nut, a molded metal jack plate (curved to make plugging and unplugging a guitar cable hassle-free), retooled knobs, and PRS’s double action truss rod (accessible from the front of the headstock for ease of use). PRS premium gig bag included.

PRS Guitars Silver Sky Lunar Ice (Photo Credit: Bartholomew Cooke)

PRS Guitars Silver Sky Lunar Ice (Photo Credit: Bartholomew Cooke)

In other artist news, Shinedown’s Zach Myers is revamping his signature PRS SE with an aesthetic overhaul, and Mark Lettieri has officially joined the PRS Artist Family with his new signature bolt-on guitar: the Fiore. This guitar features a handsome new body shape, 25.5” scale length, and a versatile pickup and electronics arrangement designed to be a free space for players to explore and find their unique musical voice. Fiore, Italian for flower, features several personal design touches from Lettieri, including the color choices and names, as well as truss rod cover design drawn by Lettieri’s mother.

NAMM’s virtual Believe In Music takes place this week, with lots of great new product announcements from top manufacturers. and newcomers. We’re spotlighting quite a few here, so check back and see what new gear you can expect to fuel your songwriting creativity in 2021.