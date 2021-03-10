After showing off a powder blue version last year, PRS Guitars continues to shine the spotlight on their SE Parlor acoustic guitar series with a slick-looking new Antique White Limited Edition model.

This Limited Edition maintains all the original appointments of the PRS SE P20E with the addition of an Antique White solid-mahogany top paired with natural mahogany back and sides. The Antique White PRS SE P20E is limited to 3,500 pieces worldwide.

Features include PRS hybrid “X”/Classical bracing, which allows the top to freely vibrate, and all-mahogany construction, allowing for a warm, organic voice. High-quality features include a solid mahogany top, ebony fretboard and bridge, bone nut and saddle, as well as PRS trademark bird inlays and headstock design. PRS SE Parlor acoustics come with a high-quality gig bag and are strung with 12-53 strings.

Standard for this guitar is a Fishman GT1 pickup system, which includes an undersaddle pickup and soundhole mounted preamp with easy-to-access volume and tone controls. Parlor guitars are known for their small size, which makes it easier to play for an extended amount of time. The SE Parlor projects enough sound and warm tone to make it a great songwriter’s companion as well as a workhorse stage instrument.

“The SE parlor acoustics have been received very well by players at all levels, and from their inception, we thought this would be a good platform to have a bit of fun with color,” said Jack Higginbotham, PRS COO. “From Davy Knowles to PRS Pulse Artist Sophia Gripari to thousands of players at home, these guitars offer a new and unique tool for writing, home-recording, and getting lost in playing for hours without ending up with a sore strumming shoulder.”

For more information, please visit www.prsguitars.com and follow @prsguitars on social.