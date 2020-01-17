Valentine’s Day just got sweeter. The original lineup of Puss N Boots, Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson, Catherine Popper are releasing their second full length album, Sister—the alt-country rockers first since 2014 debut No Fools, No Fun—out Feb. 14.

Collectively written by Popper, Dobson, and Jones, Sister‘s 14 tracks are original with the exception of batch of 1990s covers, including Dolly Parton’s “The Grass is Blue,” Paul Westerberg’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and Tom Petty’s “Angel Dream.” The trio also take on Concrete Blonde’s Bloodletting hit “Joey,” with Jones’ moody and bluesy vocals a bit reminiscent of Blonde’s Johnette Napolitano on first Puss N Boots’ first single, “It’s Not Easy.” Tapping into the indecisiveness love leaves Jones crooning If you break my heart, I’ll do the same to you… It’s not what I want / I know it’s what you need.

“This collection of songs feels like a line that runs directly from the heart (of things),” Dobson tells American Songwriter. “[It’s] a space that is safe for our poetry to exist.”

Typical Puss N Boots fashion—and something they’ve always showcased since forming in Brooklyn, NY in 2008 and playing live—the trio trade off vocals and instruments throughout Sister. Already accomplished in their own careers, the trifecta of Jones, jazz singer Dobson, and Popper (Jack White, Grace Potter & The Nocturnals) form one masterful, country-soul-blues fusion on Sister.

“We have a ball pushing each other to go beyond our own self-created limitations,” says Dobson. “There is something so deeply meaningful to feel elevated and loved by a fellow sister.”