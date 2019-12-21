By popular demand, genre-defying Nashville-based quintet Rainbow Kitten Surprise have added a second headline show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre – set for July 14, 2020.

The first night – announced earlier this week – sold out in under 10 minutes. Tickets for July 14th are on sale now HERE. Support for both shows comes from Mt. Joy. The two-night stand comes after the band’s sold-out performance earlier this year at the iconic venue.

Always highly engaged with their ever-growing fanbase, Rainbow Kitten Surprise has also unveiled details for a special RKS Private Performance Experience in conjunction with the newly announced shows. The package includes early entry, a meet & greet/photo opportunity with the band, invitation to a private, pre-show performance, and more. For further details, please visit HERE.

By partnering with PLUS1, $1 from every ticket will go to Equality North Carolina, an organization dedicated to securing equal rights and justice for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) folx in North Carolina. Equality North Carolina has successfully passed monumental legislation for the LGBTQ community and are committed to building a better future by protecting youth, strengthening families and empowering communities.

To kick off the new year, Rainbow Kitten Surprise will make their debut appearance on the iconic PBS music series Austin City Limits, airing on January 18. The performance is part of the award-winning program’s milestone Season 45, which also features Vampire Weekend, The Raconteurs, Sharon Van Etten, Lucy Dacus, Billie Eilish, Cage The Elephant, and more. Check local listings HERE.