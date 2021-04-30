Recording King Introduces The Limited-Run RM-993 Black Nickel Parlor Resonator

Recording King introduces the limited-edition RM-993 Black Nickel Parlor Resonator, a traditional reso style with a classic sound and vibe. With its smaller body size and 24 1/4” scale length, the Recording King Parlor Resonator has a slightly different voice than other metal body instruments., adding extra top-end clarity.
According to the manufacturer, the instrument’s resonator tone begins with a classic, nickel-plated bell brass body and Recording King’s own full-size hand-spun 9.5″ cone. The limited-run RM-993 has a sleek black nickel finish, upgrading the cool factor on one of Recording King’s best-selling guitars.
The RM-993 Black Nickel Parlor Resonator streets for $699.99. Case sold separately.
Specifications:
Body
- Body type: Bell Brass
- Back & sides: Bell Brass
- Bracing pattern: RK Hand-spun Resonator Cone
- Body finish: Nickel
Neck
- Neck shape: V
- Nut width: 1-3/4″
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Neck wood: Mahogany
- Scale length: 24-1/4″
- Number of frets: 19
- Neck finish: Satin Brown
Electronics
- Pickup/preamp: No
Other
- Headstock overlay: Black
- Tuning machines: Open Gear
- Bridge: Maple Biscuit
- Saddle & nut: Ebony/Maple Saddle; Bone Nut
- Number of strings: 6
- Special features: RK Hand-spun Resonator Cone, Parlor Body
- Case: Sold separately
- Country of origin: China
More information here: https://www.guitarcenter.com/Recording-King/RM-993-Metal-Body-Single-O-Resonator-Guitar.gc