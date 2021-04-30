Recording King Introduces The Limited-Run RM-993 Black Nickel Parlor Resonator

Recording King RM-993

Recording King introduces the limited-edition RM-993 Black Nickel Parlor Resonator, a traditional reso style with a classic sound and vibe. With its smaller body size and 24 1/4” scale length, the Recording King Parlor Resonator has a slightly different voice than other metal body instruments., adding extra top-end clarity.

According to the manufacturer, the instrument’s resonator tone begins with a classic, nickel-plated bell brass body and Recording King’s own full-size hand-spun 9.5″ cone. The limited-run RM-993 has a sleek black nickel finish, upgrading the cool factor on one of Recording King’s best-selling guitars.

Recording King RM-993 Black Nickel Parlor Resonator


The RM-993 Black Nickel Parlor Resonator streets for $699.99. Case sold separately.

Specifications:

Body

  • Body type: Bell Brass
  • Back & sides: Bell Brass
  • Bracing pattern: RK Hand-spun Resonator Cone
  • Body finish: Nickel

Neck

  • Neck shape: V 
  • Nut width: 1-3/4″
  • Fingerboard: Rosewood
  • Neck wood: Mahogany
  • Scale length: 24-1/4″
  • Number of frets: 19
  • Neck finish: Satin Brown

Electronics

  • Pickup/preamp: No

Other

  • Headstock overlay: Black
  • Tuning machines: Open Gear
  • Bridge: Maple Biscuit
  • Saddle & nut: Ebony/Maple Saddle; Bone Nut
  • Number of strings: 6
  • Special features: RK Hand-spun Resonator Cone, Parlor Body
  • Case: Sold separately
  • Country of origin: China

More information here: https://www.guitarcenter.com/Recording-King/RM-993-Metal-Body-Single-O-Resonator-Guitar.gc

Back view

Leave a Reply

Keith Kenny Pushes Through The Pain Of Divorce On His Latest Release ‘Lifetime Ago Motel’

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Bahari