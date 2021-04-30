Recording King Introduces The Limited-Run RM-993 Black Nickel Parlor Resonator

Recording King introduces the limited-edition RM-993 Black Nickel Parlor Resonator, a traditional reso style with a classic sound and vibe. With its smaller body size and 24 1/4” scale length, the Recording King Parlor Resonator has a slightly different voice than other metal body instruments., adding extra top-end clarity.

According to the manufacturer, the instrument’s resonator tone begins with a classic, nickel-plated bell brass body and Recording King’s own full-size hand-spun 9.5″ cone. The limited-run RM-993 has a sleek black nickel finish, upgrading the cool factor on one of Recording King’s best-selling guitars.

Recording King RM-993 Black Nickel Parlor Resonator



The RM-993 Black Nickel Parlor Resonator streets for $699.99. Case sold separately.

Specifications:

Body

Body type: Bell Brass

Back & sides: Bell Brass

Bracing pattern: RK Hand-spun Resonator Cone

Body finish: Nickel

Neck

Neck shape: V

Nut width: 1-3/4″

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Neck wood: Mahogany

Scale length: 24-1/4″

Number of frets: 19

Neck finish: Satin Brown

Electronics

Pickup/preamp: No

Other

Headstock overlay: Black

Tuning machines: Open Gear

Bridge: Maple Biscuit

Saddle & nut: Ebony/Maple Saddle; Bone Nut

Number of strings: 6

Special features: RK Hand-spun Resonator Cone, Parlor Body

Case: Sold separately

Country of origin: China

More information here: https://www.guitarcenter.com/Recording-King/RM-993-Metal-Body-Single-O-Resonator-Guitar.gc