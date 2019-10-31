Southern Alabama-based band the Red Clay Strays are excited to announce their debut single “Good Godly Woman” available Nov. 1 but premiering exclusively on American Songwriter for Halloween. “Good Godly Woman” will be featured in the upcoming box office movie Doctor Sleep, based on the novel by Stephen King and starring Ewan McGregor.

Brandon Coleman (lead vocals and rhythm guitar), Drew Nix (guitar, background vocals), Zach Rishel (lead guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass) and John Hall (drums) claim Sturgill Simpson, Waylon Jennings, Jason Isbell, and Lynyrd Skynyrd among their many influences. The band blurring the lines between genres and bringing an authenticity that is unique to the Red Clay Strays.

Coleman, one of the co-writers of the song, said that being attached to a major motion picture is an amazing way to burst onto the scene.

“After all the time and miles spent on the road, it feels good to have our debut single, ‘Good Godly Woman’ releasing,” he said. “We’re so excited that it’ll be in the upcoming film ‘Doctor Sleep’.

Adding, “How ’bout you come on,” The bands rally cry.

Nix, who played guitar and offered backup vocals for the track, said that this is just the first of many tunes that he is excited to share with fans.

“We’ll be following up “Good Godly Woman” with our next single before the end of the year and there will be an EP out in 2020,” he said. “We can’t wait to share our new music with everyone.”



Doctor Sleep begins years following the events of “The Shining,” where a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot — who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.

Its synopsis reads as follows, struggling with alcoholism, Dan Torrance remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was a child. His hope for a peaceful existence soon becomes shattered when he meets Abra, a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the “shine.” Together, they form an unlikely alliance to battle the True Knot, a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal.

Red Clay Strays On Tour



Nov 2 – Southern Fox Festival – Elberta, AL

Nov 8 – Callaghan’s w/ Adam Hood – Mobile, AL

Nov 13 – The Foundry – Athens, GA

Nov 14 – New Brookland Tavern – West Columbia, SC

Nov 17 – Isis Music Hall – Asheville, SC

Nov 21 – Commonhouse/Aleworks – North Charleston, SC

Nov 22 – Palmetto Bluff – Bluffton, SC

Nov 23 – Palmetto Brewing – Charleston, SC

Nov 24 – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra, FL**

Dec 11 – The Basement – Nashville, TN

Dec 12 – Open Chord Music – Knoxville, TN

Dec 13 – SideTracks Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

** (Acoustic)Opening for John Oates