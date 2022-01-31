Review: Desperate Daze—Mellencamp’s Melancholia on Full View

John Mellencamp/Strictly a One-Eyed Jack/Republic

2.5 out of Five Stars

Coming off the recent release of the Good Samaritan Tour album and documentary, John Mellencamp gave every impression that he was still hitting his stride. Sadly though, it seems he’s fallen prey to the angst and obstruction that have been ratcheted up in the past few years due to polarization, politics, the pandemic, and the general pessimism that’s plagued practically everyone with no let-up whatsoever. The general sense of optimism and positivity that elated him the decade before, as showcased so succinctly on the aforementioned live disc, now seems to have dissipated entirely, as if Mellencamp absorbed the weight of the world and made it his mission to channel it accordingly.

The evidence is there at the outset. Song titles such as “I Always Lie to Strangers,” “I Am a Man That Worries,” “Gone Too Soon,” “Wasted Days,” “Lie To Me,” and “A Life Fill of Rain” share an unrelenting feeling of doom and gloom, painfully underscored by his gruff, weather-beaten vocals and anguished attitude overall. The best way to describe the sound that results is to compare it to what might result from Tom Waits after an all-night binge at the bar. Even the sole attempt at a relative respite—the bittersweet ballad “Sweet Honey Brown”—resembles nothing so much as a mix of a croak and a croon.

As a result, the album’s first five songs are dire and depressing—somber, sobering, dark, and downcast. “Wasted Days,” with its rugged refrain comes closest to Mellencamp’s old anthemic sound, but the resilience is mitigated by a catastrophic chorus.

How many days do we have left

Wasted days

We watch our life fade away

Although Bruce Springsteen’s vocals add some resilience to that ragged refrain, the downcast demeanor that pervades the album as a whole comes to a peak with this performance. It remains to be seen if his audiences will want to sing along in order to maintain Mellencamp’s misery.

“Did You Say Such a Thing,” another Springsteen duet, offers a bit of an uptick and an assertive sound, but sadly it’s too little too late to offset the depressing mood Mellencamp maintains throughout.

It’s hard to say what’s caused Mellencamp to adapt such a dour disposition. Yes, life is tough these days, but do people want their heartland heroes reminding them that it really seems to suck? Probably not, and for that reason this one-eyed-jack might want to open his eyes to more promising possibilities.

